Tulsi Gabbard and her husband sing a quite beautiful Christmas song

Posted on by martyrashrakat

December 25, 2019

I hope that this will bring some joy to those of you who celebrate Christmas today!

Kind regards

The Saker

PS: please don’t make this one about politics, okay? I am just happy to see a normal healthy couple simply singing together (pretty well, actually), that’s all. And while I don’t think that Gabbard has a chance in 2020 (“they” will never let her), at least there is one US politicians that doesn’t make me feeling like tossing a brick at the screen 🙂

Thank you!

Filed under: Christmas, USA | Tagged: The Saker, Tulsi Gabbard |