Displaced Syrians Continue to Return Home from Lebanon

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Thursday, 26 December 2019 18:00

HOMS- More Syrians, displaced because of terrorism in Syria, returned home on Thursday from Lebanon through the crossings of Jussyia in Homs and Jdeidet Yabous in Damascus countryside and they were taken to their areas of residence which have been liberated from terrorism by the Syrian army.

The move is part of the Syrian government’s efforts to help the displaced citizens return home.

According to SANA reporter, a number of buses and cars carrying tens of the displaced citizens arrived at the two crossing centers where they were welcomed by concerned authorities and where they received basic services.

Tens of batches of displaced Syrians have returned home from Lebanon over the past two years via the crossings of Jdeidet Yabous, al-Dabbousyia, Jussyia and al-Zamrani to their villages and towns where the army restored security and stability after driving out terrorists.

Hamda Mustafa

Related Videos

وصول دفعة من المهجرين السوريين إلى مركز #الدبوسية الحدودي | أسامة ديوب

في إطار الجهود التي تبذلها الدولة السورية لإعادة جميع المهجرين إلى أرض الوطن

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Lebanon, Syria, Takfiris, War on Syria | Tagged: Uprooted Syrians |