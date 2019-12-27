Displaced Syrians Continue to Return Home from Lebanon

Thursday, 26 December 2019 18:00
HOMS- More Syrians, displaced because of terrorism in Syria, returned home on Thursday from Lebanon through the crossings of Jussyia in Homs and Jdeidet Yabous in Damascus countryside and they were taken to their areas of residence which have been liberated from terrorism by the Syrian army.
The move is part of the Syrian government’s efforts to help the displaced citizens return home.
According to SANA reporter, a number of buses and cars carrying tens of the displaced citizens arrived at the two crossing centers where they were welcomed by concerned authorities and where they received basic services.
Tens of batches of displaced Syrians have returned home from Lebanon over the past two years via the crossings of Jdeidet Yabous, al-Dabbousyia, Jussyia and al-Zamrani to their villages and towns where the army restored security and stability after driving out terrorists.
Related Videos
Related News
- Two civilians wounded in terrorist sniper fire in al-Khaldeya neighborhood in Aleppo
- Turkish occupation transfers tens of its mercenaries and their families to Ras Al-Ayn in Hasaka countryside
- SARC distributes agricultural grants to 500 families whose lands were affected by fires in Qameshli
- Wrapping up meetings of the joint committee, Syria and Russia sign cooperation protocol, vow to build strategic partnership
- Christians in Syria celebrate Christmas and pray for peace in the country
- Al-Moallem: Syrian relations with Russia are deeply rooted. Washington is using ‘Daesh’ as peg to continue its occupation of Syrian oil wells
Filed under: Lebanon, Syria, Takfiris, War on Syria | Tagged: Uprooted Syrians |
Leave a Reply