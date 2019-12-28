Defying the Proxy Narrative: Hezbollah an Autonomous Regional Player

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Heba Mourad

Source

The West’s reductive understanding of the West Asia, as well as its mainstream narrative, is rarely surprising. When it comes to Iran, Hezbollah and the resistance axis in the region, theorists, pundits and journalists tend to have a positivist approach to the topic. Western propaganda and media misinformation adds to this and furthers their fundamental misconception of the nature of the region and these major players. Hezbollah, as portrayed by Western powers, governments, and media, is a ‘proxy’ of Iran; with subordination and control defining the essence of this relationship.

This faulty interpretation is rejected by a British-Lebanese professor at the Lebanese University, Amal Saad; a writer and political analyst who explains the raison d’être of Hezbollah and it being a regional power rather than a “lackey” or “instrument” to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a recent scholarly article titled Challenging the sponsor-proxy model: the Iran–Hezbollah relationship, Saad attempts to demystify the Iran-Hezbollah relationship and challenges the prevalent western conceptualization of a sponsor-proxy relationship, pointing out that dubbing the relationship as such is highly simplistic. She points out that Hezbollah is far better explained by the ecological concept of symbiosis for instance, than any sponsor-proxy model. She adopts Bertil Dunér’s (1981) proxy theory, which offers the most coherent set of criteria for the proxy concept, and applies his concept of power, which he treats as a necessary and sufficient condition for sponsor-proxy relations.

Saad underscores that the relationship between the Lebanese resistance movement and Iran is complex and multidimensional. A set of elements, according to the writer, contributes to shaping the nature of the relationship such as historic and cultural ties, shared ideology and strategic culture. Using Dunér’s proxy theory vis-à-vis Realist criteria, and referring to extensive interviews with Hezbollah officials and experts she had conducted over the years, the analyst explains Hezbollah’s autonomy while demonstrating that the relationship between the two is better understood as an interdependent symbiosis between close allies.

Saad points out that the sponsor-proxy model is problematic since it is reductive and conceptually inadequate for examining a multidimensional partnership like that of Hezbollah and Iran. The first shortcoming is the simplistic and reductive nature of the model that cuts ideational factors such as identity, norms, values, and discourses to crude material considerations like military and economic power and interests. Another shortcoming of the model, in the words of Saad, is “that it serves far less as a value-free academic term than a politically charged cudgel used to delegitimize and criminalize one’s enemies, in much the same way the terrorism label is used.”

The general double standards in Western narratives depict Iran’s allies such as Hezbollah as proxies, while they refrain from doing so when describing the Pro-American March 14 “movement” in Lebanon, which has strong political backing from the US and is heavily financed by Saudi Arabia. The western corporate and state-owned media, as well as US government’s liberal use of the term proxy, is also absent when describing the US-Saudi relationship, or even the Israeli regime which is highly dependent on the US military and non-military aid.

Using rhetorical strategies, the establishment of media manufactures unfounded accusations. According to the professor, they strengthen the interchangeability between the terms “sponsoring terrorism and sponsoring proxies”, both used to refer to Iran’s relationship with its regional allies.

Also, focusing on historical and cultural ties, shared ideology and the resultant symbiotic or organic nature of such alliances, Saad interrogates the close relationship between Iran and Hezbollah and assesses their relationship against Realist criteria of proxy relations.

Saad offers an alternative theoretical model for understanding asymmetrical relationships between state and non-state actors which goes beyond the prevailing proxy orthodoxy.

History and Ties

The writer examines the history of cultural, religious and political ties between Iran and the Shia of Lebanon so as to highlight the organic and symbiotic nature of the relationship between Iran and Hezbollah. She offers a perspective on how deep-seated historical, cultural, social and familial ties have bound the Shia of Iran to the Shia of Lebanon throughout history in a bidirectional movement, pointing out that transnational links can be traced back to the early 16th century when Shi’ite scholars from Jabal Amil in Lebanon went to Iran.

One of the most famous scholars was Nur-al-Din Karaki Ameli, a Lebanese Shia scholar who played a pivotal role at the Safavid court in opening a new path in the relationship between secular rulers and Shi’ite clerics. In her article, Saad mentions only one of the most recent such scholars, the Iran-born Lebanese scholar Musa Sadr, who played a pivotal role in the proximity between Muslims and Christians in Lebanon and established the AMAL movement for the deprived people. After his disappearance and during the Israeli regime’s occupation of much of Lebanon Hezbollah departed from this organization.

Saad underscores the redefinition of the Shia thought by the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini. It “was not merely an ascribed cultural identity but a political one shaped by a historical sense of injustice and rejection of oppression and humiliation, as epitomized by Imam Hussein whose martyrdom served as a revolutionary paradigm for Shi’ite believers.”

In this context, the concept of power was synonymous with resistance to oppression and subordination, and the restitution of justice, freedom, dignity, and honor – principles which were deeply internalized by the leadership cadres who today constitute Hezbollah.

The writer notes that the pattern of influence remained reciprocal and relations between the two were far more collaborative than dictative, with also prominent Iranian figures such as Mustafa Chamran coming to Lebanon to aid Sadr in his work.

Although Iran played a crucial role in the creation of Hezbollah, the movement is by no means its brainchild, as is often claimed by proponents of its ‘proxy’ status. A far more accurate representation of the Iranian role in the resistance movement’s formation, in Saad’s words, is that the Islamic Republic served as a source of revolutionary inspiration and support for it, rather than a source of life.

A Shared ideology

Saad points out that shared ideology changes the nature of a relationship from one characterized by dependency and subjection, to one bound by solidarity and comradeship. She notes that the religious dimension of the religio-political ideology revolves around Shia Islamic creed as well as the theory of the Wilayat-al-Faqih advanced by Imam Khomeini, while the political principles underpinning it relates to anti-Zionism, anti-imperialism, and resistance to both.

Although resisting Israel was Hezbollah’s raison d’être, Saad quotes Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem as saying the Wilayat al-Faqih was ‘the reason for Hezbollah’s establishment’. She explains that Hezbollah’s commitment to the Faqih does not represent a political commitment to a national head of state but an intellectual commitment to a sacred Islamic figure and his successors, whose commands are considered ‘fixed truths’. Imam Khomeini’s unique interpretation of Islam was conceived as ‘the religion of militant individuals who are committed to truth and justice. It is the religion of those who desire freedom and independence. It is the school of those who struggle against imperialism. It is this revolutionary interpretation of Islam which resonated among the Shia in Lebanon who found in it a valuable vehicle for political mobilization against the Israeli project in Lebanon and Palestine. This also means converging around an anti-Zionist, anti-imperialist identity, which seeks to resist US, Israeli and Saudi Arabian machinations in the region, while reclaiming sovereignty over their lands and expelling foreign occupation.

The revolution was therefore at one and the same time a revolt against the monarchy and a war of liberation against US imperialism Israeli penetration, and indigenous values, as embodied by its key catchphrase: ‘Independence, freedom, Islamic Republic’ (Esteqlāl, āzādī, jomhūrī-ye eslāmī).

Hence, Hezbollah’s resistance to Israeli occupation after its 1982 invasion, its defensive warfare in the July War of 2006, and its intervention against extremists in Syria and Iraq post-2012 are also the product of shared strategic and ideological objectives with its Iranian ally.

Saad concludes that Hezbollah’s relationship with Iran is therefore governed by ideational and ideological norms and identities that operate on an entirely different level of analysis than that of a controlling benefactor and its compliant surrogate.

Iran and Hezbollah do not merely share common interests but more importantly, a common strategic culture, and could even be considered as one strategic community, says Saad. Such a strategic culture is ‘the sum of ideas, conditioned emotional responses, and patterns of habitual behavior that members of a national strategic community share’, according to Jack Snyder.

Iran’s security interests are identical to Hezbollah’s. All these points together constitute the basis of Iran’s and Hezbollah’s national security doctrine which treats so-called Takfiri-Jihadis and Israel as existential threats.

Power

According to Dunér’s schema, receiving material support may or may not be conducive to a proxy relationship, depending on whether or not there is ‘pressure to intervene’. Hence, an actor who receives material support but is not pressured to intervene is not classified as a proxy but as a ‘partner’. According to Saad, the absence of an ‘exercise of power’ on the part of Iran, vis-à-vis Hezbollah, renders the latter a partner and not a proxy. She notes that Hezbollah’s autonomy is also confirmed by outside observers who are hardly sympathetic to the organization, like Abbas Samii who contends that: ‘it is not accurate to describe Hezbollah as an Iranian or Syrian proxy. Indeed, it would be more useful to consider Hezbollah as an autonomous actor in the Lebanese context.’

Hezbollah as a regional power

The author says that Hezbollah’s expanding regional role and advanced military capabilities make it an invaluable strategic ally for Iran and has created a sense of mutual dependency whereby Iran has increasingly come to depend on Hezbollah’s regional clout and power. By that, it could be said that interdependence rather than subordination and control, defines the essence of this relationship.

Hezbollah’s ability to take on a transnational, conventional military role, coupled with the expansion of its domestic military activities to include conventional roles such as homeland security and counter-insurgency has transformed Hezbollah’s irregular Resistance forces into a hybridized Resistance army, rendering it a post-resistance movement, Saad says.

According to her, Hezbollah’s deployment of both ‘hard’ military power and ‘soft’ normative power throughout the region represents a new paradigm in international relations; it is a non-state actor which performs some of the central functions of the state, effectively making it a state within the Lebanese context, while also fulfilling some of the strategic imperatives of a regional power.

The 2006 July war, according to Saad was a ‘large and serious failure’ for Israel, and a ‘semi-military organization of a few thousand men resisted, for a few weeks, the strongest army in the Middle East’, by that Hezbollah shattered the myth of Israel’s military invincibility.

Hezbollah has honed its offensive capabilities and improved its fighting skills across a range of military terrains during the conflicts in Syria and Iraq while fighting Takfiri terrorism. Also, defending the region from extra-regional threats is another criterion for considering Hezbollah as a regional power.

The author concludes that despite Hezbollah’s transformation from a regional player into a regional power in its own right, it continues to be mislabeled as a proxy of Iran’s, even when, ironically, the very same observers of this relationship recognize Hezbollah’s regional standing and power.

