US Contractor Killed, Soldiers Wounded in Rocket Attack in Iraq

One US contractor was killed and several American and Iraqi servicemen injured in a new rocket attack on a US military base in Iraq on Friday.
Some 30 Katyusha rockets, according to officials cited by the Times of “Israel”, rained down on the Iraqi compound near the town of Kirkuk in the country’s north.
CNN reports that “only a handful” of US soldiers were injured in the attack.
The incident comes as the latest one in a string of rocket attacks on bases hosting US troops in Iraq, which previously prompted a dire warning from US State Secretary Mike Pompeo.
Earlier this month, Pompeo warned Iran that attacks on US interests in Iraq would have repercussions.
