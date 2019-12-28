US Contractor Killed, Soldiers Wounded in Rocket Attack in Iraq

Posted on December 28, 2019 by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

One US contractor was killed and several American and Iraqi servicemen injured in a new rocket attack on a US military base in Iraq on Friday.

Some 30 Katyusha rockets, according to officials cited by the Times of “Israel”, rained down on the Iraqi compound near the town of Kirkuk in the country’s north.

CNN reports that “only a handful” of US soldiers were injured in the attack.

The incident comes as the latest one in a string of rocket attacks on bases hosting US troops in Iraq, which previously prompted a dire warning from US State Secretary Mike Pompeo.

Earlier this month, Pompeo warned Iran that attacks on US interests in Iraq would have repercussions.

Related Videos

مقتل اميركي بسقوط 8 قذائف على معسكر تتواجد فيه قوات أميركية في محافظة كركوك
الشيخ الامين: على الكتل تقديم رئيسِ الجمهورية للمحكمة الدستورية بتهمة خيانة الدستور
شرة الأخبار | المسائية | 2019-12-27

Related Articles

Filed under: American Hegemony, IRAQ, War on Iraq | Tagged: , , , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: