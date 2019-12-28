Posted on by michaellee2009

19 – 25 December 2019

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (19– 25 December 2019)

45 Palestinians shot and injured, including 18 children, 3 women and a journalist, by IOF near the Gaza border fence at Great March of Return (GMR) protests in eastern Gaza.

7 shootings reported against Palestinian agricultural lands, and 3 shootings reported against Palestinian fishing boats, east and west of Gaza Strip Shore

During 121 IOF incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem: 76 civilians arrested, including 8 children and 5 women.

During 2 incursions into the Gaza Strip: 4 Palestinian civilians arrested, including 3 children; one of them was shot and injured, while attempting to sneak into Israel in eastern Gaza Strip.

4 houses in occupied Jerusalem and Hebron demolished, while vehicles confiscated from the West Bank cities.

10 settlers’ attacks reported, including burning and puncturing tires, throwing stones at vehicles and uprooting trees in the West Bank.

71 temporary checkpoints erupted in the West Bank, where 4 Palestinian civilians were arrested

Summary

This week, PCHR documented 224 violations of the international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) and settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory. This week witnessed an increase of Israeli violation regarding demolition and settlement activities in addition to settlers’ attacks and incursions. They were as follows:

As part of the Israeli shooting and excessive use of force:

In terms of excessive use of force, IOF wounded 45 Palestinian civilians, including 18 children and 3 women, on the 85th Friday of the Great March of Return and Breaking the Siege protest (GMR) in eastern Gaza Strip. IOF shot and injured 11 civilians with live bullets and shrapnel; 4 of them deemed in serious health conditions, in addition to targeting protestors’ upper body. As a result, many civilians injured despite the peaceful nature of the protests in the 5 encampments. Moreover, 7 shootings were reported by IOF at agricultural lands in the Gaza Strip; while 3 shootings were reported by the Israeli gunboats against the Palestinian fishing boats, east and west of the Gaza Strip; no casualties were reported. Furthermore, a civilian shot and injured in the lower part of his body and arrested while attempting to sneak into Israel via the border fence.

Under IOF incursions and house raids in addition to arresting Palestinian civilians: IOF carried out 121 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, arresting and/or injuring many others. During this week’s incursions, 76 Palestinians were arrested, including 8 children and 5 women. In the Gaza Strip, IOF carried out 2 incursions in eastern Khan Younis and northern Gaza Strip; no levelling works were reported.

Under the settlement expansion activities in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, PCHR documented 12 IOF violations that included banning farmers from afforestation of their lands in Tulkarm and Kisan village, east of Bethlehem, claiming that these lands are confiscated by IOF; demolishing 2 residential tents; levelling works to expand ” Shvut Rachel” settlement established in lands of Jaloud village in Nablus; demolishing livestock barns, confiscating water tanks and an agricultural tractor in Tubas; demolishing 2 houses in Jerusalem; confiscating a bulldozer and digger; and demolishing 2 houses in Hebron.

PCHR also documented 10 settler-attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, including puncturing vehicles’ tires, writing racist slogans in Jerusalem; attacking farmers in Bethlehem; writing racist slogans in Hebron; uprooting 300 olive trees in Bethlhem; throwing stones at vehicles in Nablus; setting fire in 2 vehicles in Qalqiliyah; attacking ‘Ain al-Helwas spring in Northern Jordan Valleys; raiding Solomon’s Pools’ archaeological site, south of Bethlehem; putting the “Menorah Lampstand” at the roof of Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron Old City; and cutting 35 olive trees in Ramallah.

In terms of the Israeli closure policy, on 19 December 2019, Israeli authorities decided to decrease the fishing area from 10 to 6 nautical miles off the Gaza Strip shores, before increasing it to 15 nautical miles in southern Gaza Strip shores starting from Tuesday morning, 24 December 2019. This comes in a time where the Gaza Strip still suffers the worst closure in the History of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life. Furthermore, IOF uses Erez Crossing that is designated for movement of individuals as an ambush to arrest Palestinians who obtain permits to exit via Israel. Meanwhile, the West Bank is divided into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilians movement is restricted and they are subject to arrest. In this week, IOF established 71 temporary checkpoints and arrested 4 Palestinians.

Violation of the right to life and to bodily integrity

Excessive Use of Force against Protests in the Gaza Strip

On the 85th Friday, 20 December 2019, weekly protests were launched in eastern Gaza Strip, in solidarity with Hebron Governorate, which has been lately the target of Israeli settlement schemes. This Friday’s protest titled: “Hebron is a thorn in the way of efforts to create a Jewish majority”, resulted in the injury of 45 civilians, including 18 children, 3 women and a journalist.

The incidents were as follows:

Northern Gaza Strip: demonstrations took place in northeast of Jabalia, and northern Gaza Strip. A few protesters threw stones at IOF stationed along the border fence. Israeli attacks resulted in the injury of 15 civilians, including 6 children, a woman and a journalist ; one of them was deemed in serious condition: 3 civilians, including a child and 3 of them, including a girl and an elderly woman, were shot with live bullets and shrapnel; 11, including 3 children, were shot with rubber bullets; and a child was hit with a tear gas canister. The wounded journalist, Thair Khaled Fahmi Abu Rayash (24), was shot with a rubber bullet in his left leg. ‘Emad Fraij Mohammed Soboh (43), was deemed in serious condition after being shot with a live bullet that entered his back and exited his abdomen.

demonstrations took place in northeast of Jabalia, and northern Gaza Strip. A few protesters threw stones at IOF stationed along the border fence. Israeli attacks resulted in the injury of ; one of them was deemed in serious condition: 3 civilians, including a child and 3 of them, including a girl and an elderly woman, were shot with live bullets and shrapnel; 11, including 3 children, were shot with rubber bullets; and a child was hit with a tear gas canister. The wounded journalist, was shot with a rubber bullet in his left leg. was deemed in serious condition after being shot with a live bullet that entered his back and exited his abdomen. Gaza City: protests took part in Malaka area in eastern Gaza City. IOF shot and injured protestors with live and rubber bullets as well as tear gas canisters. As a result, a child was shot with a rubber bullet in the face .

protests took part in Malaka area in eastern Gaza City. IOF shot and injured protestors with live and rubber bullets as well as tear gas canisters. As a result, . Central Gaza Strip: IOF stationed behind sand berms and in military SUVs along the border fence in eastern al-Buriej Camp fired live and rubber bullets as well as tear gas canisters at protestors. The shooting which lasted until 17:00, resulted in the injury of 6 civilians, including a woman and a child: 3 were shot with live bullets and 3 were shot with rubber bullets . The wounded were taken to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah: Ibrahim Mahmoud Saleh Abu Khashab (24), was deemed in serious condition after being shot with a live bullet in his abdomen and admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while others’ injuries were classified between moderate to minor. Furthermore, dozens of protestors suffocated due to tear gas inhalation; some of them were treated on spot while others were taken to hospitals.

IOF stationed behind sand berms and in military SUVs along the border fence in eastern al-Buriej Camp fired live and rubber bullets as well as tear gas canisters at protestors. The shooting which lasted until 17:00, resulted in the injury of . The wounded were taken to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah: was deemed in serious condition after being shot with a live bullet in his abdomen and admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while others’ injuries were classified between moderate to minor. Furthermore, dozens of protestors suffocated due to tear gas inhalation; some of them were treated on spot while others were taken to hospitals. Khan Younis: Hundreds civilians joined today’s protests in Khuza’ah area in eastern Khan Younis. Most of the protesters stayed in the encampment for the activities while only few dozens gathered near the border fence and attempted to throw stones and Molotov cocktails. IOF fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 9 civilians, including 2 children and a woman, were shot with rubber bullets. Moreover, dozens of protestors suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

Rafah: hundreds of protestors gathered in eastern al-Shawka neighborhood while others remained at the protest encampment, where speeches and theatrical performances were performed. Dozens attempted to approach the fence and throw stones. IOF fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at protestors. As a result, 14 civilians, including 8 children, were injured; 2 were deemed in serious condition, including a child: 5 shot with live bullets, 5 with rubber bullets and 4 were hit with tear gas canisters. Those sustained serious wounds were identified:

Hazem Khaled Abu Jaridah (20), who was shot with a live bullet in his neck and referred to the Gaza European Hospital.

who was shot with a live bullet in his neck and referred to the Gaza European Hospital. Basel ‘Abdul Raouf Salam al-Lolahi (15), who was shot with a live bullet upper his thigh.

Excessive Use of Force against Protests in the West Bank

At the end of Friday prayer on 20 December 2019, dozens of civilians carrying olive trees to implant them in al-Qubeyat area, which is threatened to be confiscated by IOF. Al-Qubeyat area is located near “Homesh” settlement that is unpopulated, northwest of Nablus. When the protestors approached the abovementioned area, a number of soldiers were waiting them. The soldiers dispersed the protestors by firing tear gas canisters at them and chasing them.

Shooting and other violations of the right to life and bodily integrity

At approximately 07:30 on Thursday, 19 December 2019, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence in eastern Khan Younis, north of the Gaza Strip, fired a number of tear gas canisters at agricultural lands, northeast of the city. As a result, many farmers, the area residents and schools’ students suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. Abu al-‘Ala’a al-Ma’ari School for girls, which is about 1 kilo meter away from the border fence, was evacuated for few minutes.

At approximately 09:15 on the same Thursday, Israeli gunboats stationed in northwest of Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza Strip, pumped water at a fishing boat that was moored at a distance of 2 nautical miles. The boat is owned by Zuhair Abdul Rahman Zuhair al-‘Amoudi (21), from al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City. As a result, the boats sustained damage, including 6 searchlights, a generator, and a number of fishing nets in the area.

At approximately 16:00 on the same Thursday, a number of Palestinian young men, gathered at the western entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed at a watchtower located in the camp’s main entrance. The soldiers chased stone-throwers and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 23:05 on the same Thursday, Israeli warplanes launched 2 missiles at an empty land in eastern al-Shoka village, east of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 07:50 on Friday, 20 December 2019, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern of the Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles. As a result, fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 10:00 on the same Friday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence in eastern al-Shoka village, east of Rafah, fired tear gas canisters at a number of Palestinian shepherds. As a result, the shepherds suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and left the area.

At approximately 21:00 on the same Friday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of Deir al-Balah, opened fire at agricultural lands adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:30 on Sunday, 22 December 2019, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence, east of al-Buraij, opened fire at agricultural lands adjacent to the border fence. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 09:00 on the same Sunday, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at a fishing boat that was moored at a distance of 1.5 nautical miles. The boat is owned by Fahed Zeyad Hasan Baker (43), from al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City. As a result, 8 searchlights were broken.

It should be noted that this kind of boats is called “Felucca Boats”, which is uninhabited boat where lambs are installed on it to gather the fish around it to facilitate fishing. Fishermen usually leave these boats in the water. At approximately 16:00 on the same Sunday, fisherman Baker went to check the boat and found all the searchlights were damaged after Israeli naval forces opened fire at them.

At approximately 07:30 on Monday, 23 December 2019, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence in eastern Khan Younis, opened fire at a group of bird hunters, east of al-Farahin neighbourhood in ‘Abasan. As a result, bird hunters left the area fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:00 on the same Monday, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence in eastern al-Buraij, opened fire at Sami Namer Salem al-Nabahin (32) when he attempted to sneak through the border fence to Israel. As a result, al-Nabahin was wounded in his lower extremities and arrested by IOF and taken to Soroka Medical Center for treatment. Al-Nabahin (32), from al-Buraij refugee camp, was interrogated at the hospital and released at approximately 16:00 on the next day evening via Erez crossing, north of the Gaza Strip.

At approximately 19:30 on the same Monday, IOF stationed along the border fence fired flare bombs and artillery shells at the east of Wadi al-Salqa village, east of Deir al-Balah. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:00 on Wednesday, 25 December 2019, a number of Palestinian young men gathered at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and threw stones at Israeli military vehicles stationed near the military watchtower. Israeli soldiers chased stone-throwers between houses and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of young men suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. The clashes continued until 18:00 on the same day. The soldiers arrested Mohammed Mahmoud Jawabrah (18) and Jamal Nawaf Jawabrah (19).

Incursions and arrests

Thursday, 19 December 2019:

At approximately 00:00, IOF moved into ‘Eliyan neighborhood in al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They arrested Ahmed Abdul Salam Abu Roumi (19) and beat him after raiding and searching his house.

At approximately 00:30, IOF moved into Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Mousa Jalamnah (20), from the eastern neighborhood in the city.

At the same time, IOF moved into Jenin refugee camp, west of the city. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Nidal Rebhi al-Shalabi (23) and Walid Jamal Mohammed Husein (26).

At approximately 01:00, an Israeli force, reinforced with several military SUVs, moved into al-Thahriyah village, south of Hebron, and stationed in Duma area. They raided and searched the house of Ibrahim Mahmoud Hawarin (40) and withdrew later from the area. No casualties were reported.

Half an hour later, an Israeli forces , reinforced with several military SUVs, moved into Beit Kahel village, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched Ahmed Sami al-‘Atawnah (23)’s house and arrested him. The same force also raided and searched other houses of al-‘Atawnah family. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of Ramallah. A number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers chased the protestors between residential buildings and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a number of young men suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. In the meanwhile, IOF raided and searched a number of houses and arrested 3 civilians, including a child, namely: Mousa ‘Essa Sharakah 917), Jihad Mesbah Abu Sbaih (23), and ‘Eliyan Jihad Sharakah (46). An Israeli Intelligence officer phone called ‘Elyain’s wife and ordered her to turn on her son Jihad.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Abu Shkhiedem village, north of Ramallah. They arrested Kamal Faisal Qendah (25) after they raided and searched his house.

At the same time, IOF moved into ‘Ein Yabrud village, northeast of Ramallah. They arrested Suleiman Samih Qatash (14) after raiding and searching his house.

At approximately 15:30, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence in eastern al-Buraij area, arrested 3 Palestinian children, who attempted to sneak into Israel and cross the border fence. The arrested children were identified as: Mahmoud Ahmed Abdul Qader al-Dabbagh (16), Mohanned Tahseen Faraj (17), Osamah Omer Shehdah al-Khaldi (16), all of them are from al-Buraij refugee camp. At approximately 02:30 on the next day, IOF released the them through Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing.

IOF carried out (12) incursions in Dura and al-Shuyoukh village in Hebron; ‘Alar village in Tulkarm; ‘Azzoun village in Qalqiliyah; Haras village in Salfit; al-Zababdah village, southeast of Jenin; Madama village, southeast of Nablus; Birzeit, Kuber, Betunia, Abu Qash and Sarda villages in Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Friday, 20 December 2019:

At approximately 08:30, IOF moved into the northern entrance to Talfit village, southeast of Nablus. They raided and searched commercial shops located at the village main entrance and confiscated the recordings of the surveillance cameras, the head office of the Village Council and a house.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Nablus and Qabatiyah, southeast of Jenin. No arrests were reported.

Saturday, 21 December 2019:

At approximately 08:30, IOF moved into al-Ras al-Ahmar area in the Northern Jordan Valleys. They raided and searched a number of residential tents and then withdrew from the area. No arrests were reported.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in ‘Azzoun and Juyous villages in Qalqiliyah; al-Samou’a, Yatta, Beit al-Roush al-Fouqa, and Sa’ir villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 22 December 2019:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Hendazah area, southeast of Bethlehem. They raided and searched Mahmoud Hasan al-Wardiyan (42)’s house and hnded him a summons to refer to Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of the city.

At approximately 01:40, an Israeli force , reinforced with a number of military SU, moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in Khelat al-‘Ain and al-Thuhor areas. The soldiers deployed between houses and patrolled the area. They raided and searched 3 houses of Jawdat Suleiman Bahar and his brother Jawad, Mohammed ‘Essa Bahar, and Mohammed Mohsen Za’aqiq. The soldiers used police dogs during their search and locked each family in a room for 2 hours. They also damaged the houses’ contents. Before their withdrawal, the soldiers arrested Suleiman Jawdat Suleiman Bahar (19) and Mohsen Mohammed Mohsen Za’aqiq (19).

At approximately 08:00, IOF moved into Bab al-Rahmah prayer hall, east of al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. They arrested Netham Rushdi Abu Romouz (38) while performing prayers. Abu Romouz was chased several times by the Israeli police due to his constant presence at al-Aqsa Mosque and denied access to al-Aqsa Mosque 3 times. Meanwhile, more than 80 settlers stormed al-Aqsa Mosque square.

At approximately 13:00, IOF moved into Taqou’a village, east of Bethlehem. They banned municipality crews from practicing their job at the village northern entrance and detained a number of them. Taiseer Abu Mefreh, head of Taqou’a’s Municipality said that IOF moved into the village northern entrance during the municipality crew’s work. The soldiers banned them and detained a number of them claiming that the crew need a permit from Israeli authorities to do their job.

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested Mohammed ‘Ali Hasan Shana’ah (32), from ‘Anata village, north of Qalqiliyah, taking him to “Gilad Zohar” settlement established in the east of Far’ata village. Shana’ah was released after being questioned about a Palestinian flag that was present near his house.

At approximately 15:30, IOF moved into ‘Ain al-Baida village, east of Tubas. They raidd and searched the house of Abdullah Mustafa Qabha and confiscated a forklift claiming that it was stolen. Qabha confirmed that he owns the forklift and he bought it from Jerusalem and have the purchase papers. He added that the cost of the forklift was about NIS 20,000.

At the same time, IOF arrested Abdul Rahman Kahlil Mohammed Mahmoud (39) while he was at his vehicle in north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Mahmoud is from al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem and served 17 years in the Israeli prison and was released in last February.

At approximately 18:00, IOF moved into ‘Obeid neighborhood in al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested 3 civilians, including 2 children, namely: Ahmed Moneer ‘Obeid (14), Ahmed Maher ‘Obeid (16) and Amir Abdullah ‘Awad (19).

At approximately 20:30, IOF moved into Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched 2 houses of Mohammed Salah Abu Madi (16) and Omer ‘Amer Abu Madi (18) and arrested them.

IOF carried out (6) incursions in Yatma and Qablan villages, southeast of Nablus. Durra; Hebron; Nuba; and Taffuh villages in Qalqiliyah.

Monday, 23 December 2019:

At approximately 01:00, an Israeli force , reinforced with several military SUVs, moved into Surif village, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched 3 houses and arrested 3 civilians namely: Nadim Khalid Ghuneimat (24), ‘Odai Khalid Ghuneimat (26) and Loai Hasan Abu Saleh (19).

At the same time, IOF moved into Qalandiya refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Mohammed Nayef Abu Shanab (23)’s house and arrested

At approximately 01:40, IOF moved into ‘Alar village, north of Tulkarm. They arrested Diya’a Namer ‘Adnan Taqatqah (25) after they raided and searched his house.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They arrested Rawhi Mahmoud al-Kalaghasi (23) after they raided and searched his house.

At approximately 02:30, IOF, reinforced with several military SUVs, moved into Ethna village, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Shaher Rayan Tamizi (33)’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:20, IOF moved into Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested 3 civilians namely: Mohammed Salah Sorour (24), Hamed Ibrahim Srour (23) and Sadeq Yasser Sorour (25).

At approximately 09:00, IOF moved into Bab al-Rahmah prayer hall in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They arrested and attacked 4 women, who are constantly present in the area and attend religious seminars at al-Aqsa Mosque. IOF claimed that these women were present in the path of Israeli settlers’ incursions. The arrested women were identified as: Fatmab al-Sous (57), Sou’ad Ghurab (60), Lawaheth al-Shuyoukhi (55) and Elham Abu Sbaih (51). It should be noted that arresting these women coincided with the incursion of more than 232 settlers of al-Aqsa Mosque square from Bab al-Magharbah area. The settlers were secured by Israeli police that restricted the entrance of Palestinian civilians and students receiving religious lessons at al-Aqsa Mosque and detained ID cards of some of them.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli soldiers stationed at Checkpoint (160), east of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the center of Hebron’s Old City, arrested Nour Eden Ra’ed Hasan (16), a child with a disability, claiming that they found a knife with him. The soldiers took him to a police center.

At approximately 15:00, IOF arrested ‘Ali Hashem Abu ‘Ayash (19), from Beit Ummer village, north of Tulkarm, after detaining him at a temporary checkpoint near the entrance at al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. Abu ‘Ayash was taken to a detention center in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At the same time, IOF moved into Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Majd Ismail al-‘Abasi (21)’s house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Ouz” police station, south of occupied Jerusalem.

At approximately 15:30, IOF arrested 3 children adjacent to Bethlehem’s northern entrance. The arrestees were identified as Abdullah ‘Essa al-Najjar (15), ‘Ezz Eden Majed al-‘Ezzah (15), and Mohammed Bashir al-‘Ezzah (15).

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Sa’ir and Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 24 December 2019:

At approximately 00:30, IOF moved into ‘Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, south of Jericho. They raided and searched Shadi Mohammed Abu Hadid (26)’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Beit Daqu village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Khaled Bassam Dawoud (33)’s house and arrested him.

At the same time, IOF moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and arrested Adam Fathi al-Ghoul (24) and ‘Asef Omer Abdul Ghani (22).

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Nablus and stationed in Nablus neighborhood. They raided and searched Osama Emad al-Masimi (30)’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, an Israeli force, reinforced with military SUVs, moved into Beit ‘Awa village, west of Durra, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched Yahiya Mahmoud Saleh (23)’s house and arrested him.

At the same time, IOF moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested 3 civilians, including a child, namely: Omer Kayed Taqatqa (22), Fadi Fayez Taqatqa (23) and Sanad Amjad Taqatqa (16).

At approximately 03:00, an Israeli force, reinforced with several military SUVs, moved into Halhoul, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Eyad al-Baw (33) and arrested him.

At the same time, an Israeli force, reinforced with several military SUVs, moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and stationed in Saf neighborhood. They raided and searched 2 houses and arrested ‘Obeid Ghazi Hasan ‘Adi (20) and Nadim Falah Mohammed Abu ‘Ayash (28).

At the same time, IOF moved into Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and arrested Ja’afar ‘Aziz Haroun Kayed (19).

At the same time, IOF moved into al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched several houses after which they arrested 13 civilians, including a child, and took them to an unknown destination.

(The names of the arrestees are available at PCHR)

At approximately 03:20, IOF, reinforced with a number of military SUVs moved into Um al-Sharayet and Sateh Marhaba neighborhoods in the southern side of the city. A number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones at Israeli vehicles. IOF chased the protestors between houses and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them; no casualties were reported. In the meanwhile, Israeli soldiers raided and searched a number of houses, including the house of Ahmed Suleiman Qatamesh (69), political writer and researcher in the Palestinian cause affairs, and arrested him. Qatamesh served more than 12 years in the Israeli prison as he was arrested several times. Israeli soldiers also raided and searched Diya’a Jamil Nawarah (20), a students at Birzeit University from Sateh Marhaba neighborhood, and arrested him.

At the same time, IOF moved into Betunia village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched Akram Mohammed Salmah (27)’s house and arrested him.

At the same time, IOF moved into Ramallah and stationed in al-Irsal neighborhood. They arrested Ja’far ‘Aziz Kayed (21), a student at Birzeit University, after they raided and searched his house.

At approximately 04:00, IOF moved into al-Tour neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Daniel Zuhair Abu Nasrah (18)’s house, and beat and arrested him.

At approximately 00:00, IOF, reinforced with a number of military SUVs, moved about 100 meters into the east of ‘Abasan villages, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip. They leveled lands adjacent to the border fence for hours and later redeployed along the border fence.

IOF carried out (23) incursions in Tal and ‘Iraq burin villages, southeast of Nablus; Yatta, Masafer Yatta, Surif, al-Rihiyah villages and al-Fawa refugee camp in Heborn; al-Zababdah, Rabab, Masliyah, Sanour, al-Silah al-Harithiyah, Romanah and Ta’nak villages in Jenin; Deir Sharaf, Qablan, Yatma and Madama villages in Nablus; Kuber, Deir Netham and al-Mazra’a al-Gharbiyah villages, north of Ramallah; Jericho and al-‘Ouja villages, northeast of Jericho.

Wednesday, 25 December 2019:

At approximately 01:00, IOF, reinforced with a number of military SUVs, moved into Kherbat Um al-Safa, southeast of Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses and arrested 3 civilians namely Ibrahim Hasan Dawoud (22), Majdi Mahmoud Dawoud (19) and Mohammed Mahmoud Dawoud.

At approximately 01:30, an Israeli force, reinforced with a number of military SUVs, moved into al-Samou’s village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched Mohammed ‘Omran al-Daghamin (33)’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 08:15, IOF, reinforced with a number of military SUVs, moved about 100 meters into the south of the border fence, north of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip. they leveled and combed lands that were leveled previously and sporadically opened fire at the area. At approximately 22:30 on the same day evening, IOF withdrew from the area; no casualties were reported.

In the morning, IOF arrested Ahmed ‘Ali Wahdan (21), from Jenin refugee camp, while passing through a temporary checkpoint established by IOF in the west of

IOF carried out (12) incursions in Nablus, Deir Sharaf, ‘Aqraba, Burin, Madama and ‘Ourta villages in Nablus; al-Zababdah and Zabuba villages in Jenin; al-Burj, Dura, Hebron ad Beit Awla villages in Hebron. No arrests were reported.

Settlement Expansion and settler violence in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem

Demolition and Confiscation of Civilian Property for Settlement Expansion Activities

At approximately 10:00 on Saturday, 21 December 2019, IOF moved into Middle Mount area, southeast of Tulkarm. They prevented civilians from planting trees in their lands, claiming these lands were confiscated and forcing the farmers to leave the area at gunpoint.

The farmers had planted part of the lands with olive and forest seedlings as part of activities organized by the national factions in Tulkarm and local councils in the villages of al-Kafriyat and ‘Ezbet Shofah. Those activities came after the Israeli government announced seizure of 788 dunums of these lands in favor of a new industrial settlement area. According to this project, the agricultural area will turn into industrial and commercial areas where there are transportation, buildings, public institutions, car parking and roads for the new industrial settlement.

On the same day morning, an Israeli military force moved into agricultural lands in Kisan village, east of Bethlehem. They prevented the lands’ owners from plowing their lands and forced them to leave after threatening to arrest them.

Hussein Ghazal, an activist, said that IOF moved into this 100-dunum land and the officer in charge informed the Palestinian farmers that they are only allowed to enter their lands if they refer to the Military Governance office in “Gosh ‘Etzion” settlement complex in order to obtain an entry permit. Ghazal said that IOF impose obstacles before lands’ owners, preluding to seize the lands as the settlers in the nearby settlements continuously chase and attack farmers; the latest was against farmer ‘Atallah Ibrahim ‘Abyat when settlers sic their dogs on him.

At approximately 08:00 on Monday, 23 December 2019, IOF accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers and a construction vehicle moved into Kherbet Tana, northeast of Nablus. The construction vehicle demolished 2 residential tents of 50 square meters belonging to Hakam Zohdi Nasasrah and Yousif Fayez Nasasrah and confiscated their pillars. They then damaged the trees planted by the Ministry of Agriculture and the international and local organizations in Tana Nature Reserve, which is around 90 dunums and planted with 3000 forest trees.

At approximately 08:30 on the same day, IOF accompanied with a construction vehicle moved into Khelet Abu Salah in the Northern Jordan Valley, east of Tubas. The construction vehicle demolished residential tents and sheep barns in addition to confiscating drinking water tanks, aiming to displace farmers.

Those affected were:

Ibrahim Sa’id Zayed Abu Thaher: his 60-square-meter tent, which sheltered 9 family members, including 5 children, was demolished as well as a barrack for sheep; and a water tank was confiscated. Zainab Soliman Salem Abu Thaher: his 60-square-meter sheltering 2 persons was demolished as well as a 120-square-meter sheep barn; and a water tank was confiscated.

During the demolition, IOF detained ‘Aref Ahmed Tawfiq Daraghmah (50), B’tselem’s fieldworker, in his own car. After the demolition, an Israeli officer sat next to Daraghmah in his car and forced him to drive to Bak’out settlement, where a Civil Administration officer handed Daraghmah a decision to confiscate his car after telling him that he makes trouble for the Israeli soldiers and settlers in the valleys. Daraghmah was released but his car was confiscated and taken to al-Mazkouh camp around 2 kilometers away from the settlement.

On the same day morning, IOF construction vehicles was leveling in favour of expanding and building more settlement units in ” Shiloh” and “Shvut Rachel” settlements established on the lands of Jaloud, Qaryout and Qesrah villages, southeast of Nablus. Building these units came despite the decision issued last year by the Israeli High Court to stop all the construction and expansion works in “Shvut Rachel” settlement and despite the challenge filed by the Jaloud and Qaryout village councils via “Yish Din” Organization against the plan of expanding “Shiloh” settlement and building more than 175 new settlement units. Although the challenge is being considered by the High Court, IOF started leveling Jaloud village lands without waiting for the final court ruling.

At approximately 06:00 on Tuesday, 24 December 2019, Israeli Muncipality construction vehicles demolished a house belonging to Shqeirat Family in “Khelet al-‘Abed” area in al-Mukaber Mount village, south of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of building without a license. The house was built in 2016 on an area of 260 square meters and divided into 3 residential units sheltering Montaser Salah Shqeirat with his wife and child; and Amin Salah Shqeirat with his wife and 4 children.

Montaser Shqeirat, one of the houses’ owners, said that Israeli Muncipality staffs raided his family house in the early morning and expelled the house residents despite the cold weather in addition to banning them from taking out the house contents.

He added that the Israeli municipality staffs only took out some furniture before starting the demolition. He also said that the Israeli Municipality imposed on him an “unlicensed construction fine” of 120,000 NIS, forcing the family to pay it monthly. It should be noted that the municipality surrounded the family house last month to demolish it; however, the demolition decision was frozen. The court later rejected the decision to freeze the demolition, so the municipality staffs headed on that morning and carried out the demolition.

At approximately 10:00 on the same day, the Israeli municipality construction vehicles demolished a residential under-construction building in al-‘Issawiyah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Jamal ‘Ata ‘Elian said that the Israeli vehicles demolished his building for the second time consecutively as it was of 3 floors and demolished last May. He added that after months of the first demolition he rebuilt it so he can live there with his family and started the licensing measures. However, on that day morning, he was surprised with the Israeli municipality staffs demolishing the building, which comprised of 2 floors; the ground floor used as a parking and the first floor as an apartment to shelter his family.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Thaghret al-Shabak area adjacent to Bypass Road (60), northeast of Hebron. They stormed an agricultural land of 14 dunums belonging to Nabil Munir Baraghit (55) and his brothers and then declared the area as a closed military zone. They prevented the vehicles from plowing the land and confiscated a construction vehicle belonging to Mohammed ‘Omer Abu Ayyash and an excavator belonging to Samer Mohammed Ikhalyel. They took the confiscated vehicles to “Gosh ‘Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem. It should be noted that the mentioned land is located near “Beit al-Berkah” that was seized months ago by the Israeli settlers, claiming they bought it from a Swedish organization

Around the same time, IOF accompanied with a vehicle belonging to the Civil Administration moved into Kherbet Ghwein, west of al-Samou’a village, south of Hebron. The soldiers were deployed between houses while the excavator started demolishing a house belonging to Ibrahim Khader Isma’il Hawamdah (46) and sheltering his 10-member family. The 100-square-meter house built of tin plates was demolished under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

It should be mentioned that the Israeli authorities notified on 03 July 2019 to demolish the new building within 96 hours under the pretext of building without a license. The family then challenged the demolition notice before the court while the Israeli authorities again notified the house under the pretext of rioting archeology. The court rejected the challenge 2 months ago and issued a decision to demolish the building.

At approximately 11:30, IOF moved into Moghayer al-‘Abid area, southeast of Yata, southwest of Hebron. The excavator demolished a 66-square-meter dwelling built of bricks and tin plates and belonging to Fayez Ibrahim Shehadah Abu ‘Aram and his 4 member family. It should be noted that the Israeli authorities notified the dwelling’s owner that they would demolish it within 96 hours, not giving the family enough time to prepare a legal file to challenge the decision before the Beit El Military Court.

On Wednesday morning, 25 December 2019, the Israeli construction vehicles leveled lands in favor of expansion activities and construction of new settlement units in “Yitsihar” settlement that was established on the lands of Madma, Burin, ‘Asirah al-Qabaliyah, ‘Einabous and Howarah villages, southeast of Nablus. Eyewitnesses said that the IOF leveled those lands in an area in southern Madama village that is classified Area “B” in a prelude to confiscate it.

Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 02:00 on Thursday, 19 December 2019, Israeli settlers moved into al-Khalaylah neighborhood, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem. They punctured the tires of Palestinian vehicles and wrote racist slogans on the walls threatening the Palestinian residents. Recently, the attacks by the “Price Tag” extreme groups against the Palestinian property repeated, especially burning vehicles and puncturing tires in Jerusalem.

It should be mentioned that IOF always arrive at the scene, interrogate the Palestinian civilians and take their testimonies. However, the incidents are always recorded anonymously. The Price Tag groups include extreme settlers who carry out hostilities against the Palestinians in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem.

On the same day morning, Israeli settlers moved into Kisan village, east of Bethlehem, and prevented the Palestinian farmers from plowing their lands. They forced the farmers to leave and attacked ‘Atallah Ibrahim ‘Abayat (53). They sic their dogs on him, and he was taken to Beit Jala Governmental Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Ahmed Ghazal, Deputy Head of the Kisan Village Council, said “settlers from “Evi Hanahel” settlement beat up the mentioned farmer and sic their dogs on him. As a result, ‘Abayat sustained various wounds and taken to Beit Jala Hospital for medical treatment.” Ghazal added that the settlers attacked ‘Abayat after he refused to obey their orders to leave his land for them, noting that such attacks recently recurred and shepherds have become afraid for their lives.

At approximately 04:20, 2 settlers from Giv’at Ha’avot settlement outpost established on the lands of eastern Hebron arrived at the house of ‘Abdel Karim Mahmoud al-Ja’bari in al-Hussein Valley adjacent to the outpost and wrote racist slogans against Arabs signed by the “Price Tag” groups on 2 vehicles parked on the main road.

At approximately 06:00, settlers moved into the lands al-Ghawit Valley area in al-Khader village, west of Bethlehem. They uprooted 300 olive trees and seized them.

The land’s owner, Hisham al-Barmil, said that he was surprised with a call from his neighbors telling him about what happened. He immediately headed to his 30-dunum land to see hundreds of the trees that were planted tens of years ago uprooted and seized by settlers. It should be mentioned that it was not the first attack by settlers on the area as 2 months ago they attacked plantings in the area, causing losses to the farmers.

At approximately 15:30 on the same day, settlers from Yitsihar settlement established on the lands of Burin, Madma, ‘Asiret al-Qabilah and ‘Orif villages, southeast of Nablus, threw stones at the Palestinian cars traveling on “Yitsihar” Bypass Road and Madma Bridge near “Yitshar” settlement. As a result, the windshield of a bus belonging to Redwan Ma’arouf Hussein ‘Asayrah (58) was broken.

At approximately 02:00 on Friday, 20 December 2019, settlers from “Havat Gilad” settlement moved into the southeastern area of Fre’ata village, north of Qalqilya. They set fire to 2 vehicles belonging to Saher ‘Abdel Rahim Rafiq Salim and Thaer Raed ‘Abdel Rahim Salim. They wrote racist slogans against Arabs on the floor and walls of a house belonging to Saher ‘Abdel Rahim Salim.

‘Abdel Men’em Shana’ah, Head of Fre’ata Village Council, said:

“At approximately 02:30 on Friday, 20 December 2019, one of the area residents called to tell me that the area and cars were on fire. I immediately headed to the area, where 2 cars parked in front of Saher Salim’s house were on fire, but we could not do anything. The Civil Defense arrived to extinguish the fire, and the area was full of racist slogans on the walls and floor of Saher Salim’s house. Next morning, we contacted the competent authority to tell them about what happened.”

On the same day morning, settlers moved into the Northern Valleys area, east of Tubas. They started repairing ‘Ein al-Helweh Spring that is used by the Valleys’ farmers for drinking and irrigation. The farmers said that they were surprised with settlers’ repairing the spring, aiming to seize it and prevent civilians from using it.

At approximately 10:00 on Saturday, 21 December 2019, around 100 armed Israeli settlers moved into ancient Solomon’s Pools, south of Bethlehem. They wandered with their dogs and bathed in the springs while others swam in one of the pools under the IOF protection. It should be mentioned that settlers come to the pools from time to time under the IOF protection and the area residents are afraid of the Israeli territorial appetites although the pools are located in Area “A” and many Palestinian projects are established there.

At approximately 10:00 on Monday, 23 December 2019, Israeli settlers under the IOF heavy guard placed the “Menorah” lampstand on the roof of al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City. This step is part of the settlers’ ongoing attempts to take over the mosque that started in 1994 when a settler carried out a massacre against the worshippers in the mosque.

On the same day afternoon, Israeli settlers from “‘Aadi ‘Aad” settlement under the IOF protection cut and damaged 35 olive trees in a land belonging to Ratib Haj Na’asan in al-Seder area in al-Moghir village, northeast of Ramallah.

Nash’at Nas’asan (38) said that at approximately 15:30 on the same day he saw 10 settlers approaching the barbed wire surrounding the trees in al-Seder area. They destroyed it and then entered the land to cut the olive trees and damage the branches. They then fled away to their settlement.

Closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement of persons and goods

Gaza Strip

On Thursday morning, 19 December 2019, IOF decided to decrease the allowed fishing area between 6 to 10 nautical miles off the Gaza Strip shore.

Nizar ‘Ayash, Head of the Palestinian Fishermen’s Syndicate in the Gaza Strip, said that the Israeli authorities informed the Palestinian Civil Affairs of reducing the fishing area all the way to the northern Gaza Strip to 6 nautical miles, and to 10 nautical miles in the central and southern Gaza Strip. It should be noted that the allowed fishing area before the decision was 15 nautical miles off the southern Gaza Strip. However, Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun, known as the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, said that the fishing area will be expanded back to 15 nautical miles starting from Tuesday, 23 December 2019 at 08:00. He added that the Gaza fishing area expansion would remain only as long as Gaza fishermen stayed within the permitted boundaries.

West Bank

In addition to permanent checkpoints and closed roads, this week witnessed the establishment of more temporary checkpoints that restrict the goods and individuals movement between villages and cities and deny civilians’ access to their work. IOF established 70 temporary checkpoints and arrested 3Palestinian civilians.

The military checkpoint were as follows:

Jerusalem:

At approximately 13:00 on Sunday, 22 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Beit Daqo village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem. They denied the movement of hundreds of cars and civilians for hours. Eyewitnesses said that the checkpoint is being almost daily established, especially in the peak hours, only aiming at obstructing civilians’ daily life.

On the same day, IOF established 3 checkpoints at Jaba’a village intersection, the entrance to Badou village and the entrance to ‘Anata village in occupied East Jerusalem.

On Monday, 23 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance of al-Ram village, north of occupied East Jerusalem.

On Tuesday, 24 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Badou village, northwest of occupied East Jerusalem.

Bethlehem:

On Sunday, 22 December 2019, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrance of Nahalin village, intersection of al-Freides village, in ‘Aqabet Hasnah area and at the western entrance to Housan village.

On Monday, 23 December 2019, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Taqou’a village, near the intersection of al-Nashash, in ‘Aqbet Hasnah area and at the western entrance to Taqou’a village.

On Tuesday, 24 December 2019, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Taqou’a village, the entrance to Beit Jala, the western entrance to Beit Fajjar village and ‘Aqbet Hasnah area near the main road to the western villages of Bethlehem.

Hebron:

On Thursday, 19 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the southern entrance to Halhoul, and no arrests were reported.

On Friday, 20 December 2019, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, al-Nabi Mousa, and Halhoul and northern entrance to Hebron.

At approximately 11:00 on Saturday, 21 December 2019, IOF closed the entrances to the villages in Yatta, south of Hebron and established checkpoints. They denied Yatta residents access to the main road under the pretext that a marathon would be organized by settlers. The closure continued for 4 consecutive hours, forcing the Palestinian civilians to take roads that are far away from the main road.

On the same day, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hahoul and the entrance to Tarqoumia village. On Sunday, 22 December 2019, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron and the entrances to Ethna, al-Shyoukh and Deir Razeh villages.

On Monday, 23 December 2019, IOF established 3 checkpoints at al-Fawar refugee camp, al-Thaheriyah village and al-Kom village.

On Tuesday, 24 December 2019, IOF established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, Beit Ummar village and Deir Samit village.

On Wednesday, 25 December 2019, IOF established 4 checkpoints at the entrances to al-Aroub refugee camp, Sa’ir village, Yatta and al-Thaheriyah village.

Ramallah and al-Bireh:

On Thursday, 19 December 2019, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit ‘Or village and al-Jalazone refugee camp.

On Monday, 23 December 2019, IOF established 3 similar checkpoints at the entrances to al-Nabi Saleh and ‘Otarah villages, northwest of Ramallah.

On Tuesday, 24 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village.

Qalqiliyah and Salfit:

On Thursday, 19 December 2019, IOF established checkpoints at the entrances to ‘Azoun village in Qalqiliyah and Deir Balout village in Salfit. On Friday, 20 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Ezbet al-Tabib village in Qalqiliyah. On Saturday, 21 December 2019, IOF established checkpoints at the entrances to ‘Ezbet al-Tabib and Jeet villages in Qalqiliyah.

On Sunday, 22 December 2019, IOF established checkpoints at the entrance to al-Nabi Elias in Qalqiliyah, at the northern entrance to Salfit and at the entrance to Marda village. At approximately 17:00 on Monday, 23 December 2019, IOF closed the entrances to Salfit City and the entrances to Yasouf and Kafl Haris villages in Salfit.

Nablus:

On Thursday, 19 December 2019, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the western entrance to Qeblan village, southeast of Nablus and at the southern entrance to Tal village, southwest of Nablus. On Friday, 20 December 2019, IOF stationed at ‘Awerta checkpoint at the southern entrance to Nablus tightened their arbitrary restrictions against the Palestinian civilians who cross the checkpoint and undergo thorough searches before being allowed to cross.

On Monday, 23 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint at the entrance to Bita village branching from Ramallah-Nablus Street. On the same day, IOF obstructed the movement at the checkpoints of Shavi Shamron, northwest of Nablus; Za’tarah, southeast of Nablus; and Beit Forik village, northeast of Nablus. They checked the passengers’ ID cards, but no arrests were reported.

On Tuesday, 23 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint in al-Moraba’ah area that connects the villages of Tal, Burin and ‘Iraq Burin with Nablus, south of the city.

Jenin:

On Saturday, 21 December 2019, IOF established 2 checkpoints at the western entrance to al-Zababdah village and at the entrance to ‘Arabah village, southwest of Jenin.

On Monday, 23 December 2019, IOF established a checkpoint on the Bypass Road, northeast of Jenin. They stopped the Palestinian vehicles and checked the passengers’ ID cards. However, no arrests were reported.

