Yemeni Resistance Retaliates to Saada Massacre, Targets Saudi Military Base with Ballistic Missile

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced that the Yemeni Rocketry Force launched on Friday at noon a Badr-P1 ballistic missile on the 19th Brigade Command base of the border guards in Najran.

Saree stated that the targets were hit precisely and dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and injured, including officers.

He further stressed that the operation comes in the course of the legitimate response to the Saudi regime’s crimes against Yemen, the last of which was the massacre of al-Raqou market in the Monabbih district of Saada province.

Mohammed Al-Bukhiti

Member of Ansarullah Political Office Mohammed Al-Bukhiti, advised the Saudi regime to stop the war “to save face” and to respond to the President Al-Mashat’s initiative, warning of “more severe strikes than Aramco’s strike”.



“Targeting the Saudi depth will remain a nightmare unless the aggression against Yemen is completely stopped and the siege is lifted. Otherwise, the Saudi regime will wake up with a painful strike,” Mohammed Al-Bukhiti said in a television interview.



Al-Bukhiti the Saudi regime, confirmed that “Sana’a presented the last initiative from a position of strength and not from a position of weakness.” Noting that “the initiative will not be displayed for long, and that stopping targeting the kingdom will not last if it remains from one side only.”

In his speech to Al-Jazeera, he commented on the coalition crime in which 17 civilians were killed and 21 others were wounded by bombing Ar-Raqou market in Sa’adah, saying: “The Saudi regime has been deliberately killing Yemeni civilians”.

