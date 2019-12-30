Hezbollah MP: Resistance Preventing Country Collapse

Head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc MP Mohammad Raad warned that the delay in forming the new government will lead to chaos.
“As the resistance wants to play a positive role in a bid to prevent the collapse of the country, some sides want to implicate the resistance in what it doesn’t want,” MP Raad said in a local ceremony on Sunday.
“Whoever feels afraid let him be afraid of not forming the new government since this would lead to chaos,” he said warning: “When this happens, the country will be ruled by the powerful ones.”
Source: Al-Manar
