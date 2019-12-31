Kata’ib Hezbollah Supporters Stormed and Set Fire to US Embassy in Baghdad

Posted on by fada1

On December 31st, protesters in Iraq stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad and set it on fire. It all began with supporters and some members from the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) who were protesting in front of it.

The US ambassador and staff were reportedly evacuated from the embassy in Baghdad earlier, after thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the building to protest against a US airstrike on an Iranian-backed militia group.

Barzan Sadiq Replying to @BarzanSadiq

Repeating #Tehran scenario?





Barzan Sadiq

#PMF militiamen chanting against #US and #SaudiArabia in front of #US embassy central #Baghdad.

Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) leaders demanded the closure of the US embassy, and PMU suppoters tried to storm it, eventually successfully doing so.

Barzan Sadiq Replying to @BarzanSadiq

#KataibHezbollah flag flying over #US embassy in #Baghdad.





Barzan Sadiq

#Iraqi Popular Mobilization leaders asking for #US embassy closure in central #Baghdad.



The flag of Kata’ib Hezbollah (a part of the PMU) was flown on the embassy.

When the protesters stormed the embassy there were clashes and an exchange of fire.

KARRAR

تبادل الإطلاقات من داخل السفارة الأمريكية وبالقرب من الآليات المدرعة.#امريكا_تقصف_حشدنا_الشعبي#USA_غادروا_العراق

Some guards remained, and as of most recent news, they had barricaded themselves in the embassy, waiting for the crowd to breach the gates, as it can be seen in a video.

There are numerous photographs and videos showing what’s transpiring on-site.

The US soldiers inside the embassy appear to be waiting for commands on how to act.

Barzan Sadiq Replying to @BarzanSadiq

#US military personnel on alert inside the #US embassy in #Baghdad.





Barzan Sadiq

#US soldiers waiting for orders to deal with the ongoing #KataibHezbollah attack on the embassy.

Most recently, at 3 PM local time in Iraq, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi urged supporters and members of the Popular Mobilization Units and specifically Kata’ib Hezbollah to leave the premises of the US Embassy.

All of this is a result of a recent US airstrike on Kata’ib Hezbollah positions in Syria and Iraq. Washington claims that Kata’ib Hezbollah is a terrroist group. The group, which is part of the Popular Mobilization Units, and thus an official part of the Iraqi armed forces vowed a harsh response to the US.

