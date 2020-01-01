Israeli attacks on Syria in 2019

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Israeli occupation enemy has carried out 20 missile attacks on Syria this year, and the Syrian army air defenses have intercepted most of the missiles and downed them before reaching their goals:

(11-1-2019): Israeli missile attack on the outskirts of Damascus.

(20-1-2019): Israeli attack on the southern region.

(21-1-2019): Israeli attack on Syrian territories.

(11-2-2019): Israeli attack on Quneitra province, south of Syria.

(3-3-2019): Israeli attack on Hadar town in Quneitra.

(27-3-2019): Israeli attack on industrial city in Aleppo province, north of Syria.

(13-4-2019): Israeli attack on Mesyaf city in Hama countryside.

(17-5-2019): Israeli attack on Quneitra.

(18-5-2019): Israeli attack on the southern region.

(27-5-2019): Israeli attack on Syrian army’s position in Quneitra. A soldier was martyred and another one wounded.

(2-6-2019): Israeli attacks on army positions in Quneitra and south-east Damascus. 3 soldiers were martyred and 7 others wounded.

(2-6-2019): Israeli attack on T-4 airbase in Homs countryside.

(12-6-2019): Israeli attack on Tal al-Harra in Daraa province, in the south of Syria.

(1-7-2019): Israeli attack on Syrian army’s positions in Homs and the outskirts of Damascus . 4 civilians including a child were martyred.

(23-7-2019): Israeli attack on Tal al-Harra Tal al-Harra in Daraa province, in the south of Syria.

(1-8-23019): Israeli attack on Tal Briqa in Quneitra countryside.

(16-8-2019): Israeli attack on Mesyaf.

(24-8-2019): Israeli attack on the outskirts of Damascus.

(12-11-2019): Israeli attack on Mezza area in Damascus. Two people were martyred and 10 others wounded (12-11-2019).

(20-11-2019): Israeli attack on the outskirts of Damascus. 2 civilians were martyred and 2 others wounded.

Prepared by: Basma Qaddour

حوار خاص 2019/12/31 – عبدو زمام

