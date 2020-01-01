Tulsi Gabbard: “Disrespect Trump Voters = Dems Loss”

Posted on by indigoblue76

December 31, 2019

To defeat Donald Trump in 2020, we need to understand why he won in 2016. As long as Democrat party leaders dismiss and disrespect those who voted for Trump, we will lose. As president I will bridge the partisan divide and work side by side with all Americans to get things done.

Filed under: USA | Tagged: American democracy, Divided USA, Trump, Tulsi Gabbard, USA DEMOCRATS |