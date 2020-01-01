Tulsi Gabbard: “Disrespect Trump Voters = Dems Loss”

December 31, 2019
To defeat Donald Trump in 2020, we need to understand why he won in 2016. As long as Democrat party leaders dismiss and disrespect those who voted for Trump, we will lose. As president I will bridge the partisan divide and work side by side with all Americans to get things done.
Tulsi is the “secular savior” America needs. And even if she’s not, I’m willing to give her the shot.
I have recently solidified in my mind that the “real” problem in America and near-and-far-elsewhere is the unholy union of *extremist religious zealots* of the Jewish Zionist and ‘Christian’ Zionist ilk. They have used that aberrant ideology, that started as a spiritual pining in Judaism, as a tool to hi-jack secular and spiritual spheres in government, academia, the media, and various hangers-on (military) to hi-jack the normal execution of the basic fundamentals of government (by the people, of the people, for the people) to their own ends. I’m too old to really flesh out this “epiphany,” but I think some really smart grad-school student ought to start it rolling and make it into such a compelling narrative that “sane” (mainstream) residents of this planet will shout “Eureka!” and shout down the zealots in favor of reason, moderation, fraternity, justice, etc., etc.