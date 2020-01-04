Axis of resistance to respond decisively to Gen. Soleimani’s assassination: Top Hezbollah official

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Saturday, 04 January 2020 2:16 PM [ Last Update: Saturday, 04 January 2020 2:25 PM ]

Late Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps

A high-ranking official with the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has strongly condemned the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), in US airstrikes in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, emphasizing that the response of the axis of resistance to his targeted killing will be decisive.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony held in Lebanon’s southern town of Doueir, Mohammad Raad slammed the “US’ cowardly crime” of targeting the top Iranian general, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) and other resistance fighters, stressing that the act will not go unpunished.

Soleimani assassination tantamount to war on Iran: UN ambassadorIran’s UN ambassador says the US’s recent assassination of senior commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani is tantamount to waging a war on the Iranian nation.

“Whoever belongs to the axis of resistance commits himself to participating in the response, because the two martyrs represent every drop of blood that runs through our veins and every breath through which we live. Days are passing by and there is talk of a new war,” Raad, who is also the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc in the Lebanese parliament, pointed out.

‘Gen. Soleimani partner in every victory gained by axis of resistance’

Meanwhile, another Lebanese legislator described General Soleimani as a partner in every victory that the anti-Israeli resistance front, Lebanese nation and the peoples of Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Afghanistan have achieved.

US assassinated Soleimani while he was guest of Iraqi govt.: Iran’s judiciaryIran’s Judiciary has said that General Qassem Soleimani was Baghdad

Speaking during a memorial ceremony held in the southern city of Yater, Hassan Fadlallah said the late Iranian commander’s role was noticeable in humiliation of US and Israeli occupation projects, and in the defeat of Takfiri terror groups like Daesh.

“America, the Israeli enemy and all their allies in the axis of evil are under the illusion that they could weaken this struggle if they killed a commander or a hero of this resistance axis. They do not know the truth of this culture to which we belong. A culture, under which, a combatant may get killed on the ground but emerges victorious in the end,” Fadlallah, who is also a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, highlighted.

Iran will be patient in planning crushing anti-US response: IRGC commanderA senior IRGC commander has said Tehran will set the “time and place” of its response against the US.

He added, “Enemies can target a leader here and a hero there; but at the same time they must know that they cannot weaken or make the axis of resistance retreat. All past experiences have actually proven that the blood of such commanders will further the strength and firmness of the axis of resistance.”

Huge crowds of Iraqi mourners join Gen. Soleimani’s funeral processionHundreds of thousands of Iraqis have joined the funeral procession for Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi anti-terror forces chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad.

“What America did was an act of aggression… There is no doubt that it will leave repercussions and consequences. It will make us more determined to proceed with this battle in order to achieve victories. General Soleimani brought up generations of field commanders and resistance fighters,” Fadlallah said.

