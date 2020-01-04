Israel's National Bill

Posted on by samivesusu

JANUARY 03, 2020BY GILAD ATZMON

Source: https://www.presstv.com

The Education Ministry in Israel has published a new civics teachers guide. According to it, all students taking the matriculation exam in civics will be tested on their knowledge of the details of the controversial nation-state law. Tel Avivs nation-state law that was passed by the Knesset in 2018 has been labeled as “apartheid” due to its marginalization of the indigenous Arab population. This episode touches on this subject and more.

Video here

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Discrimination, Racism, Zionism | Tagged: Apartheid, Zionist entity |