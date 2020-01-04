Israel's National Bill

Posted on January 4, 2020 by samivesusu

JANUARY 03, 2020BY GILAD ATZMON

Source: https://www.presstv.com

The Education Ministry in Israel has published a new civics teachers guide. According to it, all students taking the matriculation exam in civics will be tested on their knowledge of the details of the controversial nation-state law. Tel Avivs nation-state law that was passed by the Knesset in 2018 has been labeled as “apartheid” due to its marginalization of the indigenous Arab population. This episode touches on this subject and more.

Video here

Filed under: Discrimination, Racism, Zionism | Tagged: , |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: