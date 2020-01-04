Israel's National Bill

JANUARY 03, 2020BY GILAD ATZMON
Source: https://www.presstv.com
The Education Ministry in Israel has published a new civics teachers guide. According to it, all students taking the matriculation exam in civics will be tested on their knowledge of the details of the controversial nation-state law. Tel Avivs nation-state law that was passed by the Knesset in 2018 has been labeled as “apartheid” due to its marginalization of the indigenous Arab population. This episode touches on this subject and more.
Filed under: Discrimination, Racism, Zionism | Tagged: Apartheid, Zionist entity |
Leave a Reply