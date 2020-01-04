We Will Follow His Footsteps: Iran Rising United!

Posted on by michaellee2009

By Nour Rida

Tehran – Friday the 3rd of January 2020, the Islamic Republic of Iran woke up to the bitter news of the assassination of its senior military official Commander Qassem Soleimani; a person who is highly popular across the country.

Major General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), have been killed in US airstrikes in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. The martyrdom of Soleimani is incomparable with anything the US has done over the last few decades and hatred towards the US and Trump is brewing across Iran and the region.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians poured into the streets to call for revenge after the US assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. The protesters joined the rallies that were held after the Friday prayers and sermon in the different Iranian cities and expressed solidarity with General Soleimani’s family, reiterating what the leader of the Islamic Revolution declared: a clear and decisive harsh revenge.

Commenting on how he and Iranians see the matter, Ahmad, a PR manager and freelance journalist said

“Well at the beginning, I felt uneasy, shocked and sad as soon as I heard the news; the only thing I could think of is a harsh revenge that certainly, the Islamic Republic of Iran will get from his killers in the near future.”

He said the assassination of Sardar Soleimani has united the Iranians together, like never before.

“The majority of the Iranian people are angry and expect a harsh retaliation to the US regime and they are almost all united on two things; harsh revenge on the assassination of the loved General and hatred towards the imperialist US that is no longer in its height.”

Mohamad Esfahani, a University Professor said that

“The Iranian people feel sad, angry, shocked, proud, and determined all at the same time. “We are proud of General Soleimani, we wish to follow his footsteps, we wish to get revenge on those who murdered him, we are empowered by him and people like him.”

Mrs. Toghyani, who was at the ceremonies told al-Ahed news

“The news was shocking, I cannot imagine how painful it is for his family. It is painful for all Iranians but we await a firm and decisive retaliation and the Americans can have all the sleepless nights they want out of fear. We are all the children and soldiers of this Commander and we will follow his footsteps.”

On the other hand, Mr. Zaheri; he says he does not agree with all the policies of the Islamic Republic, was unhappy because Soleimani was a loved and exceptional figure to almost everyone in Iran. “He was a true soldier who was always keen on protecting Iran and preserving its security.”

Also, Salimi, a university student who was at the rallies with his friends said

“we all feel disappointed and feel that we have lost somebody precious who was keen on defending the country. He was an exceptional man who protected us and the region from terrorism and violence.”

Zahraa Kazem, an Iraqi student living in Iran who was also among the protesters told al-Ahed news

“This merging of blood of Iranian and Iraqi commanders will unite us more than ever, the Americans think they have won but they did us a huge favor, they will soon be puzzled and dying of fear.”

The assassination of Major General Soleimani and al-Muhandis means that the US beat the drums of war. It is no longer the 19th century or the height of the Western empire that dictates terms to the colonies. Just because the American regime says General Soleimani is a terrorist does not make him a terrorist, the time has come for the US to realize that it is not authorized to dictate terms to the International community and that we have started a countdown to the collapse of American imperialism.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Iran, IRAQ, USA | Tagged: Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, AngloZionist Empire, IRGC, PMU, Qassem Suleimani, Trump |