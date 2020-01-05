India has to return to UN mechanism on Kashmir: JKCHR

Posted on by Zara Ali

Source

Islamabad, January 05 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) has said that Kashmir dispute has been duly described by the UN Security Council as “the greatest and the gravest single issue in international affairs” and that its resolution demanded, expedition, urgency and immediacy.

JKCHR President Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the Government of India had surrendered itself at the UN Security Council for a UN-supervised vote.

He said that India could not succeed in holding the people of Kashmir against their will by the use of brute force. India and Pakistan shall have to return to Resolutions of 13th August 1948 and 5th January 1949, because these two resolutions have won the express agreement of both India and Pakistan, he added.

He said, in addition to return to the basic mechanism, we have a template advanced by the United States of America. The US has favoured an “agreed” – and not an imposed solution. The three element proposed by US, namely “first, a definite period for demilitarization; secondly, the scope of demilitarization and quantum of forces that will remain at the end of the period of demilitarization; thirdly, the day for the formal induction into office of the Plebiscite Administrator”, needs urgent revisiting for peace and security in the region, he added.

Dr Nazir Gilani said, the ultimate objective of a fair and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations has been written into solemn agreements by the two governments and endorsed by the Security Council. These agreements have been affirmed and reaffirmed by the two governments many times. The world community has said that the legendary people of Kashmir are “worthy of the right of their own self-determination through a free, secure and impartial plebiscite” and holding these people under lock and key by Indian security forces since 05 August 2019 is a violation of UN Security Council Resolutions 38, 39, 47 and 91, he maintained.

He said, the Government of India has to vacate its political vandalism, military aggression and cultural invasion, in Jammu and Kashmir. Consent of the people is the basis of any legitimacy of governance and India has lost it. Government of India has to yield to “the ultimate objective of a fair and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations”, he added.

Dr Nazir Gilani said that China had very rightly highlighted the peculiar nature of Kashmir case. He said, China has said, “This dispute has another peculiar feature. From the very beginning, the Council began with an agreement between two parties. In fact, before the two parties directly concerned ever appeared before the Council, the two parties agreed that the plebiscite should be the answer. What did the Council do? The Council tried to build a solution on this prior agreement that the two parties had before they came to this Council. So the idea of a plebiscite was not imposed by the Council on the two parties.”

The JKCHR President reminded India of its statement made at the 533rd meeting of the UN Security council held on March 01, 1951 stating that, “The people of Kashmir are not mere chattels to be disposed of according to a rigid formula; their future must be decided in their own interests and in accordance with their own desires”, and has urged India to vacate her occupation and imprisonment of the people and allow the people of Jammu and Kashmir, to set up a responsible Government as designated by the UN for holding a free, secure and impartial plebiscite.

