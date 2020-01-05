Iran’s Judiciary: US Assassinated Soleimani While He Was Guest of Iraqi Gov’t

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili says the US assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani is a flagrant violation of international law as he was targeted while being in Baghdad as a “formal” and “high-profile” guest of the Iraqi government.

Speaking to Radio Tehran, the spokesperson said that the killing of an invitee of a sovereign government by “a foreign country illegally present” in Iraq constituted a “blatant instance of government terrorism”.

“This was a barbaric act which goes against human rights and violates all international laws,” he said.

“As the judiciary, we will pursue this crime through international bodies alongside the Foreign Ministry and the High Council of Human Rights,” Esmaili added.

Esmaili’s remarks also echoed those of the deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC[ Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, who stressed that Soleimani had been assassinated while formally visiting Iraq.

“Iraq’s government authorities regularly invited Soleimani to meetings regarding various subjects, this is why he had been constantly traveling to the country,” he said.

Soleimani, leading the Quds Force of the IRGC, was assassinated in American airstrikes in Baghdad early on Friday.

The Trump administration has sought to justify the killing as an act of self-defense, hyping up baseless accusations against the former commander.

“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,” said Trump on Friday.

Legal experts and rights investigators in the US have, however, noted that Washington’s assassination constituted as a violation of international law.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American Aggression, Iran, IRAQ, USA, War on Iran, War on Iraq | Tagged: Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, International Law, IRGC, Qassem Suleimani |