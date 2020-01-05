The Soleimani Assassination: Waiting for the Zero Hour for the Liberation of Palestine

Posted on by Zara Ali

The assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the IRGC Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes, deputy head of the PMU, along with eight others, was a declaration of war by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

In an obvious example of State terrorism, the US carried out a criminal act, which constitutes a gross violation of the fundamental principles of international law, including those stipulated in the Charter of the United Nations.

The US’s top ally, Israel, lauded Trump for his action. Israeli Walla News called the hit, “the most significant military action by the US in the Middle East since the invasion of Iraq in 2003.” Former Mossad operative, Ram Ben Barak, said it’s the most significant assassination since Israel assassinated Hezbollah’s Gen. Imad Mughniyeh in 2008.

Israel had advance notice of the US plan to kill Iranian military leader Gen. Qassem Suleimani, Israeli military and diplomatic analysts reported Friday night while refraining from providing further details due to heavy military censorship. Israelis and Americans see it now as a massive earth shattering event especially after Iran’s leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, vowed a “severe revenge”.

An absolute ruler unrestrained by law, superseding the legitimate sovereignty of many countries, Trump decided at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Monday to assassinate Soleimani, who was unconcerned about covering his tracks and moved around publically during the past three years. The timing of the aggressive and treacherous attack raises questions of political motivation; it comes at a time when Trump faces a trial in the Senate on two articles of impeachment. Trump, perhaps, is trying to divert attention but foremost he is frustrated by who has become the international face of resistance.

Soleimani is one of many generals in the resistance axis, but certainly the most prominent among all. Now for those who really do not understand the resistance axis or front, the following provides a short explanation.

Resistance Transcending nationality, geography

The resistance consists of several nationalities, not just one. It is not bound by geography and does not believe in national identity, and does not ask a person where they may be from. It consists of multiple nationalities.

The most important goal of the resistance front– or one of the most important goals – is the liberation of Palestine, the land that was usurped and colonized in the Middle East region of the Levant.

The resistance axis believes that the mother of all problems is the Israeli apartheid regime backed by America. However, the elimination of Israel does not mean the elimination of the Jewish people; as Ayatollah Khamenei had reiterated “we have nothing to do with them, as a number of Jews live safely in our country.”

Gen. Soleimani and the resistance front’s position on Palestine is unyielding. It is at the heart of their beliefs. It is a heritage of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Ruhollah Khomeini who said “The issue of Quds is not a private or personal issue. It is neither the exclusive problem of one country nor a present-day problem of all Muslims. Rather, it is a phenomenon concerning the monotheists and faithful people of all ages-past, present and future.”

One reason that enhanced the strength, unity and presence of the resistance front during the past few years is the US-created Daesh (ISIS) and the other extremist groups. The resistance’s faith is that it must defend any legitimate regime in the region that finds itself under attack, like it did in Iraq, in Syria, in Bahrain, in Yemen, in Iran, and elsewhere. Among the most important values that unite the resistance front together are humanity, securing sovereignty, independence, dignity, supporting the oppressed which are all at the core of genuine Islamic teachings.

Palestine; Oppressed vs. Oppressor

Imam Khomeini spread the philosophy of the Oppressed vs. Oppressor which transcends backgrounds and nationalities; a legacy from the history of Shia faith dating back to the Ashura massacre.

Ashura marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussein and 72 of his companions in 680 AD in a land that is known today as Iraq, after they refused to pledge allegiance to the tyrant Yazid. It is the culmination of a 10-day annual mourning period in the lunar month of Muharram for the third Imam of Shia Muslims, who was a grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him). The Battle of Karbala between a small group of supporters and relatives of Imam Hussein and a larger military detachment from the forces of the Umayyad caliph represents the war as one between good and evil.

Imam Khomeini once said in a historic message that Christian leaders including the Pope and priests should ring the bells of churches in the defense and interest of the oppressed people of the world. Pundits believe that Imam Khomeini wanted to unite the followers of all religions under banner of monotheism and was a great supporter of the oppressed nations across the globe.

General Soleimani, who Israel and the US feared, had commanded forces battling Daesh in Syria and Iraq. He also had reiterated that all “resistance groups” of the resistance front in the region were prepared to defend the al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third-holiest site.

Let us not lose sight; it is all about Palestine; the central cause of the resistance front by far.

Zero hour: Liberation of Palestine

Political analyst and Professor of Middle East studies and expert on Palestine-Israel conflict at the University of Tehran, Dr. Javad Sharbaf believes that Major General Soleimani, a brave commander at the Quds forces played a vital role in Iran, the region, the Islamic world and even the world. “He was a pioneering and matchless man in the Quds Forces, he enjoyed great popularity in Iran and the region. He was the man who linked different organizations and parties together, enjoyed good relations with all those interested in the issues of the Islamic nation, especially when it comes to security and stability in the region.”

Reassuring that a crushing revenge is on the way which can take place anywhere and anytime, the expert says “We are Iranians lest we forget. The US knows this very well. Iran will carry out its duties. We will defend our rights, dignity, and sovereignty and face this aggression. I think we will see a swift retaliation to the crime; a harsh revenge like Ayatollah Khamenei promised. Everyone knows Ayatollah Khamenei does not give empty promises; and we are waiting to see a decisive reply to the heinous crime. Of course, this confrontation that the US started marks the beginning of the end of US hegemony and Israeli presence in the region.”

Sharbaf also notes that until the assassination took place and changed events in the region, Iranians were trying to put utmost efforts in talks and negotiations with the European Union; Iran continued to abide by the deal’s terms even after Mr. Trump pulled out.

Iran was known in the past to have made a range of sweeping concessions on different issues. But, that does not mean it is willing to make concessions today. This is something the American regime and Israel must understand.

“The entire world is witness now to the fact that the US only knows how to commit violence and carry out assassinations. By the assassination of General Soleimani and al-Muhandes and the others, the US in fact put a stick of dynamite in a gunpowder barrel; they have carried out an act of war. Today, all Americans and Israelis across the world will be afraid and troubled,” Sharbaf points out.

He underscores that “This major general was very interested in the Palestinian cause and al-Quds, he was always concerned with the liberation of Palestine from the hands of the Israeli apartheid regime. The Americans and Israelis are happy with the assassination, but their joy is short-lived.”

“The act of war that the US carried out was out of frustration and despair. Trump and his aides were irritated as they witnessed the failure of planting Daesh in the region to shake stability and security; an American and Israeli defeat which was guaranteed by Iranian efforts in particular” , he states.

Defending oneself is not hegemony;

“Iran has for long and since the victory of the Islamic Revolution been in a confrontation with the Israeli apartheid regime and its agents in the region. Why is it a crime for Iran to defend itself and its neighbors at the time when it is not alien to the region? Doesn’t Iran have the right to defend stability and security in Iran and the region? Iran supports its neighbors and friends in face of US imperialism and Israeli occupation; it is at the core of the values of Islam to support the oppressed. Should we sit aside and watch all the violence and aggressions committed by the US and Israel?” the professor asks.

Sharbaf explains that Iran and its allies stood in face of the so-called Islamic-state and formed a power of deterrence in the region, forced the Americans to leave Lebanon, Iraq and Syria, supported Palestinian resistance factions in face of Israeli aggressions and will remain to support its Palestinian brothers until the liberation of the occupied lands, and that is exactly what Soleimani was doing.

“We, the people of the region are on the same boat; altogether facing Zionist-American aggressions and attempts of hegemony. We will continue to cooperate and help one another to defend our sovereignty and dignity, just like Islam, the religion of peace teaches us.”

He reassured what all Iranian officials have been reiterating, that “There will be a decisive reply and we may be heading to a war. Iran will reply for sure, there is no room for concessions, the US and Israel are mistaken if they think we are weak or afraid. We have proved before that we do not seek war, and we will never initiate one. However, if we get attacked, we will take up our responsibilities and will take action; we have proved this multiple times.”

“As I said before, this assassination marks the beginning of the end of the US and Israel. We are not afraid if a war is launched, they are the ones who have fear in their hearts. Zero hour to defeat the US and Israel and end its hegemony across the world has arrived,” the analyst concludes.

Spiritual power; end of Israel

Gen. Soleimani’s assassination strengthened the Shia legacy of oppressed vs. oppressor; the American administration is nothing but supremacy, and Israel is a usurper. The land it has taken, it has taken unlawfully. This act of war is a strong mobilization to the resistance front, zero hour to the end of the Israeli apartheid regime is getting closer, al-Quds will be freed and Israel driven out.

Iran and the resistance front’s strategy has a philosophical and metaphysical dimension that “analysts” can never understand; spiritual power is the reason for this progress. The true secret of perseverance and liberation from apartheid, supremacy and colonialism, indeed something which is a consequence of this power of faith, is the people’s religious, sociopolitical and ethical unity.

