Zainab Qasem Suleimani Addresses Trump via Al-Manar: Had You Been Brave, You Would Have Confronted My Father Face-to-Face

January 5, 2020

The daughter of the martyr General Qasem Suleimani, Zainab, stressed via Al-Manar that the “dirty” US President Donald Trump must know his crime will never wipe out the remembrance of her father, adding that his martyrdom inspired rebirth in our souls.

“You could not be match rival to my father, so you targeted him with missiles. Had you been so, you would have confronted him face-to-face.”

The martyrdom of Hajj Qasem will never break us, and we will seek revenge till the end, ” Zainab Qasem Suleimani said.

Finally, Zainab Qasem Suleimani greeted the Supreme Leader Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah, expressing trust that they will both seek revenge on he father’s murderer.

“I salute our Uncle Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah who I am sure will take revenge for my father.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website

