Sayyed Nasrallah: Qassem Soleimani’s Shoe Is Worth More Than Trump’s Head!

Posted on January 7, 2020 by martyrashrakat

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary Generals His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah valued Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani’s shoe is better than the head of Trump and of all of his administration and Chiefs of staff!

Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated that the fair price must consist in the assassination of a personality of the same importance and value as Soleimani.

Video

حذاء قاسم سليماني يسوى رأس ترامب وكل القيادة الامريكية

Related Posts

Filed under: American Aggression, Iran, IRAQ, USA, War on Iran, War on Iraq | Tagged: , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: