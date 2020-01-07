Sayyed Nasrallah: Qassem Soleimani’s Shoe Is Worth More Than Trump’s Head!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary Generals His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah valued Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani’s shoe is better than the head of Trump and of all of his administration and Chiefs of staff!

Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated that the fair price must consist in the assassination of a personality of the same importance and value as Soleimani.

حذاء قاسم سليماني يسوى رأس ترامب وكل القيادة الامريكية

