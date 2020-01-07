The game of the American gambler with the Iranian carpet weaver لعبة المقامر الأميركي مع صانع السجاد الإيراني

Posted on by martyrashrakat

يناير 6, 2020

Written by Nasser Kandil,



It is wrong to think that Washington is working according to a certain strategy, and to try in vain to link the scattered parts of the steps of the President Donald Trump, hoping to reach to American strategic visions. The only constant in the American policies is the confusion between two inabilities in which Washington has suspended and unable to get out of. The attempt of setting fire in a gunpowder store does not reflect ability as many would like to see a reflection of great planning taking into consideration the consequences. So often, it is an attempt of a desperate who wants to play the game of a loser versus loser after the failure of offering the game of a winner versus winner. America is stuck between the inability to wage a comprehensive war and the inability to make a comprehensive settlement along with the inability to have a settlement that ensures the security to Israel which is besieged with a greater inability whether to go to wars or to make settlements with one difference the coexistence with the two facts eroded, because it cannot withdraw as America. Thus, it makes the American presence in the region a hostage to its security.

Within two years, America tried to bargain its withdrawal with the withdrawal of Iran and the resistance forces from Syria. The negotiator was the martyr the Commander Qassim Soleimani who expressed the absolute rejection, thus America became stuck neither able to make progress nor to retreat, so it bargained on using pressure cards to get better negotiation conditions, it worked on the social and financial conditions in Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq, but did not reach to what it wanted, so it resorts to gambling that the price of withdrawal which was not paid by the resistance axis, its higher price must be determined and grabbed by force, as long as the equation is not going to a comprehensive war and as long as the withdrawal is inevitable. The price was the devastation of the leaders and the structure of the resistance especially in Iraq before leaving in order to exchange the equation of a winner versus winner with the equation of a loser versus loser just in order to grant Israel better conditions to confront the dangers. The raid occurred, it hit the base of the Popular Crowd on the Syrian-Iraqi borders followed by the assassination of the Commander Qaassem Soleimani and the leader Abo Mahdi Al Muhandis within the same plan which may be followed by similar subsequent strikes and willingness to bear the consequences that will end with withdrawal after causing serious harm to the resistance forces, their capabilities, structure, and threats.

The main point of weakness in the American plan is its violation of the rules of military strategy and tactics. Strategically, it is not permissible to take such steps taken by Washington without the reserve readiness to go to war, and tactically, it must take into consideration the reaction of the opponent which may not respond to the expectations on the basis of the strikes occurred in place, time, quality, and quantity and thus not to meet the rules of the game already drawn. Therefore, the rolling American security operation which started with raids on Al Qaim the border region can only be described by gambling. When a gambler loses he raises the ceiling of his bets instead of withdrawing with least losses, he bets on the last turn of the wheel of fortune, he keeps expecting to win and to regain his losses, thus his plays with his entire balance without a certain plan. This type of behavior is an American cultural component that is inspired as a cultural inheritance by the time of mafias, gambling clubs, gangs of purchasing the debt securities that later turned into a stock exchange in Wall Street, inherited randomness, arrogance, haste, and the fast abandonment and adapting with loss ignoring the standards of dignity and honor.

We are in front of a scene in which the American gambler stands versus the carpet weaver who is historically an inherited Iranian typical personality that simulated the Iranian cultural type culturally, economically, politically, and militarily. The carpet weaver masters mixing colors, knitting the hidden stitch, following accurately the lines and curves, he knits more than one carpet together, he can control time since patience is a lifestyle, confident of his pricing. If for example one could not estimate the value of a good carpet this year, another one may come the years to come and buy. The Iranian carpet which succeeded in spreading from Tehran to Bagdad, Damascus, and Beirut and in expanding to the south in Yemen is a solid, elaborate, and perfected one, and can handle its cut thread with a hidden stitch. The skillful weaver is ware that the cut of an essential threat in a fabric must not prevent him from the continuation of weaving, on the contrary, to surprise by almost reaching to the intended goal (Jerusalem). Today the Iranians and the resistance axis are thinking just like that. The blood of the martyr the Commander Soleimani is an opportunity to be closer to Palestine and to make the security of Israel more threatened, so while America is waiting for a harmful response it will find itself face an unbearable loss. The great pain is the completion of the carpet in which Soleimani is a pivotal thread towards Jerusalem.

Waiting for the hidden stitch.



Translated by Lina Shehadeh

يناير 4, 2020

ناصر قنديل

– يخطئ من يظن أن واشنطن تعمل وفقاً لاستراتيجية فيحاول عبثاً ربط الأجزاء المتناثرة لخطوات الرئيس دونالد ترامب آملاً أن ترسم له خطاً بيانياً يستنتج منه ملامح استراتيجية أميركية. فالثابت الوحيد في السياسات الأميركية هو التخبّط بين عجزين علقت بينهما واشنطن ولا تجد منهما مخرجاً. والخطوات الكبيرة بحجم إشعال حريق في مخزن بارود ليست تعبيراً عن اقتدار كما يرغب أن يراها كثيرون تعبيراً عن تخطيط كبير يتناسب مع حجم مخاطرها. فغالباً ما يُقدم عليها يائس يريد أن يلعب لعبة خاسر خاسر بعدما فشل عرضه على الغير برابح رابح، خاصة أن الأميركي العالق بين عجزيه الرئيسيين وهما العجز عن خوض الحرب الشاملة والعجز عن التسوية الشاملة، محاصر بعجز ثالث هو عجزه عن تسوية لا تضمن أمناً لـ»إسرائيل» المحاصرة بعجز أكبر سواء عن خوض الحروب أو صناعة التسويات، مع فارق أن قدرها سيكون بالتعايش معهما هو التآكل والاهتراء، لأنها لا تستطيع الانسحاب كحال أميركا، فتجعل الوجود الأ ميركي في المنطقة رهينة أمنها.

– حاول الأميركي خلال عامين مقايضة انسحابه بانسحاب إيران وقوى المقاومة من سورية، وكان المفاوض الشهيد القائد قاسم سليماني، وكان الرفض القاطع، وصار الأميركي عالقاً بين عجزيه في عنق زجاجة، لا يستطيع التقدّم ولا التراجع فراهن على استعمال أوراق الضغط لإنضاج شروط تفاوض أفضل، واستثمر على الأوضاع الاجتماعية والمالية في إيران ولبنان والعراق، ولم يصل لما يرغب، فقرّر المقامرة ومضمونها أن ثمن الانسحاب الذي لم يدفع من محور المقاومة يجب تحديد سعره الأعلى وانتزاعه بالقوة، طالما أن المعادلة ليست الذهاب لحرب شاملة. وطالما أن الانسحاب حتمي، والثمن هو تدمير قادة وبنى المقاومة خصوصاً في العراق، قبل الرحيل، لاستبدال معادلة رابح رابح التي عرضها باعتقاده عبر الانسحاب المتزامن والمتوازي من سورية، بمعادلة خاسر خاسر، ليمنح “إسرائيل” شروطاً أفضل لمواجهة الأخطار. وجاءت الغارة على قاعدة الحشد الشعبي على الحدود السورية العراقية وتلتها ضمن خطة واحدة عملية اغتيال القائد قاسم سليماني والقائد أبو مهدي المهندس، وربما يكون ضمن الخطة ضربات لاحقة مشابهة، واستعداد لتحمّل أثمان ردود تنتهي بالانسحاب بعد إلحاق أذى جسيم بقوى المقاومة وقدراتها وهيكليتها وحجم ما تشكّل من خطر على أمن “إسرائيل”.

– نقطة الضعف الرئيسية في الخطة الأميركية أنها مخالفة لقواعد الاستراتيجية والتكتيك عسكرياً. فعلى الصعيد الاستراتيجي لا يجوز الإقدام على خطوات بحجم التي أقدمت عليها واشنطن، دون الجهوزية الاحتياطية لخوض حرب، وعلى الصعيد التكتيكي يجب التحسّب لعدم استجابة الخصم للتوقعات التي رسمت على أساسها سلسلة الضربات في المكان والزمان والنوع والكم، وسلوكه خيارات مفاجئة لا تلبي قواعد اللعبة المرسومة افتراضياً، ولذلك لا يمكن وصف العملية الأمنية الأميركية المتدحرجة التي بدأت بغارات منطقة القائم الحدودية، إلا بالمقامرة. فالمقامر خصوصاً عندما يكون خاسراً، يرفع سقف رهانه بدل الانسحاب بأقل الخسائر، ويراهن على آخر دورة للدولاب، ويبقى يتوقع أن يصيب الرهان ويستعيد الخسائر ويحقق الأرباح، وغالباً ما يلعب بكامل الرصيد، وهو يخوض مقامرته خطوة بخطوة بلا خطة. وبالمناسبة هذا النمط السلوكي هو مكوّن ثقافي أميركي يستمدّ وضعه كموروث بنيوي من زمن المافيات وأندية القمار وعصابات شراء سندات الدين التي تحوّلت لاحقاً في وول ستريت إلى بورصة، وحملت معها العشوائية والعنجهية والتسرّع وسرعة التخلي والتأقلم مع الخسارة وعدم التوقف أمام معايير الكرامة والشرف.

– مقابل الأميركي المقامر يقف صانع السجاد، وهو بكل المعنى التاريخي شخصية إيرانية موروثة نموذجية تحاكي كل النمط الثقافي الإيراني في المستويات كافة، ثقافية واقتصادية وسياسية وعسكرية، وصانع السجاد يتقن مزج الألوان، وحبك القطبة المخفيّة، ودقة اتباع الخطوط والمنحنيّات، ويحيك أكثر من سجادة معاً، ويملك حسّ السيطرة على الزمن. فالصبر عنده أسلوب حياة، والثقة بالسعر المناسب لا ينال منها العرض والطلب، فالسجادة الجيدة تبيع نفسها وإن لم يأت من يقدر قيمتها هذه السنة فسيأتي ذات سنة، وليس بالضرورة السنة المقبلة. والسجادة الإيرانية التي نجحت بأن تمتد من طهران إلى بغداد إلى دمشق فبيروت، وأن تتوسّع نجو جنوب المنطقة في اليمن، هي سجادة متينة متقنة ثابتة مقتدرة، تحتضن ما أصاب خيطها المقطوع وتعيد الوصل بقطبة مخفية. ويدرك الحائك الماهر أن قطع خيط محوري في النسيج لا يجب أن يصرفه عن مواصلة الحياكة، فيربط الخيط بقطبته التي لا ترى ويواصل، ويفاجئ أن السجادة المرصودة لبلوغ القدس قد صارت على المشارف، وهذا ما يفكر فيه الإيرانيون ومعهم محور المقاومة اليوم، كيف يكون دم الشهيد القائد سليماني فرصة للاقتراب أكثر من فلسطين، وجعل أمن “إسرائيل” أشد انكشافاً. وفيما ينتظر الأميركي رداً يؤلمه أكثر سيجد رداً يُخرجه بخسارة لا تُحتمل. وهذا هو الألم العظيم، أن تكتمل السجادة التي شكل سليماني خيطاً محورياً فيها نحو القدس. – بانتظارالقطبةالمخفيّة.

Related Videos

السلاح المدمّر مقابل الحضارة .. خلاصة تهديدات ترامب بضرب المواقع الثقافية الإيرانية

البنتاغون: القواعد والمراكز العسكرية الأميركية تتوزع على أكثر من 160 دولة

Related Articles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American Aggression, Iran, War on Iran | Tagged: Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, American gambler, Culture and Heritage, Iranian carpet weaver, Nasser Kandil, Qassem Suleimani |