Iran is very close from the usage of a nuclear bomb بين إيران والقنبلة النووية مسافة تصغر

الحلقة 01 # من برنامج ستون دقيقة مع ناصر قنديل 05 01 2020

Iran is very close from the usage of a nuclear bomb



يناير 8, 2020

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Everyone knows that a country as Iran abides by being within the limits of its objectives and the peaceful controls of its nuclear file, although it has all the capabilities to turn it into a military level and to protect it, but in return it gets such blocking of legitimization of that right, the right that is theoretically guaranteed according to the international law and conventions sponsored by the International Atomic Energy Agency. Iran has faced fierce UN sanctions due to the doubt of using its nuclear file for military purposes, so it has suffered for many years from these sanctions and paid the cost of its steadfastness from the growth of its economy and the welfare of its people till it reached by negotiation to the understanding signed and ratified by the UN and the permanent members of the Security Council, Germany, and the European Union. Iran accepted restrictive conditions of its peaceful nuclear capabilities equal times to the legal restrictions of the International Atomic Agency, just in order to prove the good intentions and in hope to be under legal diplomatic international auspices.

Within two years of implementing the understanding, the International Atomic Energy Agency assured along with the capitals involved including Washington the strict abidance of Iran by its controls of understanding, as they assured that there are no fears from any military intentions. But within the same years and in escalatory stages, Washington left the understanding without any excuse related to Iran’s breach of its controls, but due to the political disagreement with Iran about the situations of the region especially the position towards Israel. Iran continued its commitment despite the severe sanctions affected its economy, but the international institutions and the major powers which formed the backbone of these institutions kept assuring the illegality of the American hostile actions against Iran, but they say that they cannot commit to their obligations to Iran in accordance with the provisions of the understanding for fear of the American sanctions.

The assassination of the Commander of the Iranian military forces the General Qassim Soleimani was announced officially by the American President. That assassination assured that the world which sees that American action was illegal and a blatant attack on Iran does not dare to do anything but to be beside Washington and avoid its inconvenience calling Tehran to be restraint and to refrain from responding. The conclusion is clear, the world fears the strong and complies with its laws, and that the one who abides by law has no place realistically and is seen as a party which is asked unilaterally to make concessions whenever the equation of “keeping stability” is present. Once again Iran concludes that its faithful decision which is based on a religious belief of not having a nuclear bomb which it can produce turns into a burden on the right of its people to live and on its security which is threatened of violation, and on its national dignity which is subject to be affected. Most importantly, in Iran there is who wonders whether the way to maintain stability, sovereignty, and dignity is to possess a bomb instead of refraining from possessing it?

Today, the question being asked by the important circles in the Iranian elite is what if Iran possessed a nuclear bomb, would Trump dare to go on in his intervention, and would stability which is going to be affected soon be fragile. The answer which is not yet clear has been alluded to by the former President Barack Obama, who expressed his convention that the shortest way to make Iran possess a nuclear bomb is to make it feel the threat of war, since the technical distance between Iran and the bomb is much shorter than the ideological distance, but as soon as the ideological aspect falls and Imam Al Khamenei’s fatwa becomes “the possession of the bomb is something and its usage is another thing and that the legal restriction is related to the usage not production, in addition that the production of a bomb is a guarantor of peace and deterrent to aggression” many things will change quickly and those who tolerated with the American tamper in the security of the region, its balance, and economy will discover that they push Iran to the place where they tried to keep it away from.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

يناير 6, 2020

بين إيران والقنبلة النووية مسافة تصغر

ناصر قنديل

–

لم يعرف العالم دولة مثل إيران تحرص على بقائها ضمن حدود الأهداف والضوابط السلمية لملفها النووي، وتملك كامل المقدرات لنقله إلى المستوى العسكري وحمايتها، وتلقى بالمقابل هذا المستوى من الصدّ والتيئيس لفرصها بشرعنة هذا الحق المكفول نظرياً وفقاً للقانون الدولي والمواثيق التي ترعاها الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية. فقد واجهت إيران عقوبات أممية قاسية تحت عنوان الشك في وجود نيات لأبعاد عسكرية لملفها النووي، وبقيت تعاني سنوات من هذه العقوبات، وتدفع من نموها الاقتصادي ورفاه شعبها ثمن صمودها، حتى توصلت عن طريق التفاوض إلى التفاهم الذي وقعته وصادقت عليه الأمم المتحدة، والدول الدائمة العضوية في مجلس الأمن وألمانيا والاتحاد الأوروبي، وقبلت إيران في التفاهم شروطاً تقييدية لقدراتها النووية السلمية تعادل أضعاف القيود القانونية للوكالة الدولية إثباتاً لحسن النيات، وأملاً بالوقوف تحت مظلة دولية دبلوماسية قانونية.

–

خلال سنتين من تطبيق التفاهم أكدت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، ومثلها عواصم الدول المعنية بما فيها واشنطن التزام إيران بتطبيق صارم لموجباتها في التفاهم، كما أكدت عدم وجود أي مخاوف من شقّ عسكري للملف النووي الإيراني، ومنذ سنتين وعلى مراحل تصعيديّة خرجت واشنطن من التفاهم دون أي عذر يتّصل بإخلال إيران بموجباتها، بل بترجمة مباشرة للخلاف السياسي مع إيران حول أوضاع المنطقة وخصوصاً الموقف من “إسرائيل”، وواصلت إيران التزاماتها رغم العقوبات المشدّدة التي لحقت باقتصادها، لكن المؤسسات الدولية والدول الكبرى التي تشكل العمود الفقري في هذه المؤسسات والموقعة جميعها على التفاهم النووي مع إيران، بقيت وهي تؤكد لا قانونية الإجراءات الأميركية العدائية على إيران، تقول إنها عاجزة عن السير بموجباتها تجاه إيران وفقاً لنصوص التفاهم، والسبب الخوف من العقوبات الأميركية.

–

يأتي اغتيال القائد في القوات المسلحة الإيرانية الجنرال قاسم سليماني بإعلان رسمي من الرئيس الأميركي، ويؤكد أيضاً ان العالم الذي يرى الخطوة الأميركية عملاً غير قانوني، واعتداء سافراً على إيران، لا يجرؤ على فعل شيء، بل يجامل واشنطن ويتفادى إزعاجها وتنصبّ الدعوات نحو طهران للمطالبة بضبط النفس، ووصولاً لمطالبتها بالامتناع عن الرد على الاغتيال، والخلاصة واضحة أن العالم يخشى القوي ويخضع لقوانينه، وأن الملتزم بالقانون لا مكان له في الحسابات الواقعية، وسيبقى جانبه مهيضاً، وينظر إليه كجهة مطالبة أحادياً بالتنازلات كلما حضرت معادلة اسمها “الحرص على الاستقرار”، وإيران تستنتج مرة بعد مرة أن قرارها الصادق والمؤسس على عقيدة دينية، بعدم امتلاك قنبلة نووية، تملك القدرة على إنتاجها، يتحول إلى عبء على حق شعبها بالعيش، وعلى أمنها المعرّض للانتهاك، وعلى كرامتها الوطنية المعرضة للطعن، والأهم أن في إيران من بات يتساءل: هل بات طريق حفظ الاستقرار والسيادة والكرامة معاً هو امتلاك القنبلة بدلاً من الامتناع عن امتلاكها؟ – السؤال الذي تتداوله اوساط مهمة في النخبة الإيرانية اليوم، هو ماذا لو كان لدى إيران قنبلة نووية، هل كان ليتجرأ ترامب على التمادي، وهل كان الاستقرارالذي سيهتزاليوم في المنطقة حكماً معرضاً للاهتزاز، والجواب الذي لم يتوضح بعد كان قد لمح إليه الرئيس الأميركي السابق باراك أوباما، ن إيران والقنبلة أقصر بكثير من المسافة العقائدية، ومتى سقطت العقدة العقائدية وصارت فتوى الإمام الخامنئي أن امتلاك القنبلة شيء واستخدامها شيء آخر وأن التقييد الشرعي يطال الاستخدام وليس الإنتاج، لا بل إن إنتاج القنبلة ضامن للسلم ورادع للعدوان، سيتغير الكثير وبسرعة، وسيكتشف الذي تهاونوا مع العبث الأميركي بأمن المنطقة وتوازناتها واقتصادها، أنهم دفعوا إيران نحو الطريق الذي كانوا يظنون أنهم يبعدونها عنه

