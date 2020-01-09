‘Israel’ Sees US Military Withdrawal from Iraq & Syria as ‘Nightmare Scenario’: Report

Posted on by martyrashrakat

After the letter of Gen. William H. Sili, commander of US military operations in Iraq, was leaked and then rapidly disseminated among Israeli most senior security figures Jan. 6, it turned on all the alarm systems throughout the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, according to the Zionist website, Al-Monitor.

The website described the US military withdrawal from Syria and Iraq as a nightmare scenario, citing Iran’s decision to halt its various commitments to the nuclear deal and return to high-level uranium enrichment of unlimited amounts and renewing its accelerated push for achieving military nuclear abilities.

“Under such circumstances,” a senior Israeli defense source told Al-Monitor under condition of anonymity, “We truly remain alone at this most critical period. There is no worse scenario than this, for ‘Israel’s national security’.”

The website added that despite the US denial, a senior Israeli source said that Tel Aviv doubts the reason of leaking and even writing the letter.

“It is not clear how this letter was written, it is not clear why it was leaked, it is not clear why it was ever written to begin with. In general, nothing is clear with regard to American conduct in the Middle East. We get up every morning to new uncertainty.”

Al-Montor website also mentioned that the Israeli officials will exert all the possible efforts to convince the US President to avoid taking such a decision.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

“إسرائيل” تعيش حالة قلق!

