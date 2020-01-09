Sheikh Qassem: The Martyrdom of Lieutenant General Soleimani Will Make Us Stronger

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Deputy Secretary General of Hezbollah, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem,

Sohrab Soleimani: He devoted his entire life to the service of Islam, starting from his youth through to the period of the sacred defense and until his last day.

By Mokhtar Haddad

Tehran – The Deputy Secretary General of Hezbollah, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, visited the home of martyred Major General Hajj Qassem Soleimani this morning where he offered condolences to the latter’s family.

“A Hezbollah delegation came to Tehran, commissioned by His Eminence the Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to partake in mourning ceremonies and particularly to express condolences to the family,” Sheikh Naim Qassem told Al-Ahed news website on the sidelines of the event.

“The visit to the family was very meaningful, and we are in the presence of the family of a great martyr, Hajj Qassem. In fact, it can be said that the moral and spiritual strength in this family is abundant. We, as Hezbollah, now feel that we have an additional responsibility because Hajj Qassem did not only belong to Iran. He belonged to the entire Islamic and free world and to anyone resisting an enemy, an occupation or arrogance. Hence, he is an important symbol,” Sheikh Qassem added.

“If the enemies think that by killing him, they removed a menacing force, they will soon discover that they gave rise to many forces after his martyrdom that will continue the march,” Hezbollah’s deputy chief explained. “Hezbollah will continue, God willing, on this honorable and honest path that honors the world and humanity. After his martyrdom, God willing, we will be stronger.”

Furthermore, Sheikh Qassem warned that the US “will discover it committed a great act of folly and its calculations to change the equation are wrong. We are the sort of people, among who each fallen martyr, gives rise to more leaders and more people ready to be martyred. In other words, we have become stronger. The coming days will prove this.”

Martyr Soleimani’s brother: They could not confront him

The brother of the martyred commander, Sohrab Soleimani, extended his condolences “to all Muslims of the world on the martyrdom of General Soleimani.”

Speaking to the resistance’s media outlets in Lebanon, he said that there was no shortage of those “thinking of taking revenge against the criminal US that assassinated the martyr maliciously. It could not confront the martyr face to face and chose this criminal method instead.”

“Certainly, the US will pay the price for this criminal act,” Soleimani added. “Hajj Qassem devoted his entire life to the service of Islam, starting from his youth through to the period of the sacred defense and until his last day. He also devoted his life to the people of the region, to supporting resistance forces and to confronting Takfiri terrorists and enemies. The martyr was a smart man with a strategic mind. At the same time, he was a compassionate person who always thought of following up on the affairs of the families of the martyrs not only in Iran but in the Islamic world.”

“The martyrdom of Major General Soleimani created a revolutionary atmosphere among the people and injected new blood into the veins of Islam. God willing, revenge for the blood of these martyrs will be taken against all malicious and wicked people,” he said.

Sohrab Soleimani concluded by saying, “Major General Soleimani loved, cared and respected his family. When he was in Tehran, he invited family members to gather. He used to say that we should take these opportunities. He considered the people his priority. He was very kind and compassionate with family and the people.”

This as the masses of mourners continue to arrive at the home of the martyred Major General Hajj Qassem Soleimani to offer condolences and congratulations on his martyrdom.

