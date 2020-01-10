The Meaning of Honor: He Is Qassem Soleimani, The Man Who Propelled A Weak Revolution Into Internationalism

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Mohammad Ali Jaafar

Iran’s Islamic Revolution has triumphed internationally. We begin with the immensity of Qassem Soleimani’s funeral.

The time Hajj Qassem Soleimani spent on the path of jihad begins with the commencement of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and ends with the revolution’s global victory in 2020.

The Islamic Republic made the whole world understand the definition of honor. It introduced to the world the essence of Iran’s Islamic Revolution as well as its meaning and values which were never limited to a certain geography. On the contrary, they were meant to be global. The natural time prerequisites were the ones that delayed the Islamic Revolution from acquiring its international nature.

Martyr Qassem Soleimani’s great burial ceremony that took place following the qualitative Iranian response marks the end of a chapter for the people of this world. The great leader was not laid to his final resting place until the door of a new stage that will be witnessed by everyone was opened. It is the stage of victory and glory that he always wanted.

The beginning of his jihadist career coincided with the start of the Islamic Revolution. Soleimani’s role was central in the Quds Force as he was responsible for exporting the revolution to support the oppressed people of the world.

The arrogant forces thought that by ending General Soleimani’s physical existence they would destroy his role and retract the effects of the Islamic Revolution. But they miscalculated. Where the Americans failed, the Iranians succeeded.

Washington’s move only served to introduce a new phase that ordained the Islamic Republic of Iran as the godfather of regional and world politics. Here, we are just assessing a series of facts.

In the standards of strength, there is a difference between having power and managing it. The essence of real power is in its management, not its possession. It is the delicate line that separates the behavior of the weak and the righteous from that of the people of falsehood who arrogate in the use of power.

In the world of power management, the Iranian nation succeeded where many empires, nations and countries failed. It succeeded because it realized early on the meaning of rebelling against tyrants and how to achieve glory starting from the victory of Imam Khomeini’s revolution during the 1970s. Didn’t the Shah of Iran represent the arrogance of the West in the East? Is it possible that those who have eliminated arrogance fail in managing a revolution against arrogance in the world? These are historical facts. But we are a nation that does not read the true lessons of history.

What is happening today is a consequence that the world has been late in understanding. However, the Islamic Republic found in the assassination of martyr Qassem Soleimani the right time for the world to know that values always triumph, even after a while. Hence, with a carefully planned method, it delivered a just punishment that matches the level of Iranian national security and the weight of a martyr belonging to the axis of resistance. Since Iranian national security interests are integrated with that of the axis of resistance, the image of the Islamic Revolution is complete. And its scenery turns towards internationalism.

The greatness and wisdom of the Iranian leadership appeared. An upsurge in the strengths of the righteous system also appeared. It was met with the fall of the U.S. as an arrogant power. A state of confusion and weakness also appeared. Iran has humiliated the head of arrogance. This is just the beginning. Soon, a collapse of the arrogant system with its political, economic, military and security dimensions will follow.

This as the burial ceremony came after retribution that translated the quality, style, location and timing of the meaning of managing power. With it, a new phase that would be called “glory to the vulnerable and humiliation of the arrogant” was opened throughout the world.

Is it not the first time in history that a great leader bearing the banner of truth is buried after carrying out retribution against his arrogant enemies? More importantly, if this was just the beginning, what would the next stage be? Here, it is necessary to pause at what happened before the response. Did Washington not mobilize all of its diplomatic ties to mediate with Tehran to prevent a response? Have major powers not moved to dissuade Iran from responding and for Iran to state its conditions that Washington was ready to agree to?

The first response took place. In assessing its results, the shift in the balance of power is clear. But this shift, with the pangs before the birth of the new world order, is considered the most difficult period. It is a stage in which the knives planted by the arrogant and the pains that came with them will be extracted from the body of the world. But it seems that for the sake of honor, the pain becomes a feeling of euphoria.

It is the beginning where the truth revealed the definition of glory and immortalized martyr Qassem Soleimani at the heart of time. And the beginning of the stage pushing the revolution of the weak towards internationalism is connected to his martyrdom.

