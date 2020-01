Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 13, 2020

Trump disgraces our military by using our men & women in uniform as mercenaries serving the interests of multinational corps (e.g. Exxon) & foreign countries (e.g. Saudis). We must stand side by side—no matter our political party—to end this travesty.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American Aggression, House of Saud, USA | Tagged: LOOTING SYRIA, Trump, Tulsi Gabbard, US-mercenaries |