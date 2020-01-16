Putin makes annual State of the Nation address to the Federal Assembly

January 15, 2020

Besides discussing internal demographic, economic and weapons issues, the president said the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the US, China, Russia, Britain and France – carry a “special responsibility for securing the sustainable development of humanity.”

These five nations must begin to devise measures aimed at neutralizing any conditions for a global war, and develop new approaches towards securing the stability of the planet.

RT Commentary : Five nuclear-armed states must work together to neutralize threat of ‘global war’ – Putin

Sputnik Commentary : Key Takeaways From Vladimir Putin’s Address to Federal Assembly

Pravda Commentary : Putin wants 7 amendments to Constitution for strong, nuclear Russia

Transcript : Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly

