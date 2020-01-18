Summarising the Year: Lavrov Highlights Results of 2019 Russian Foreign Policy in Annual Address

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Sputnik

7.01.2020(updated 13:00 17.01.2020)

Sergei Lavrov’s annual press conference comes amid the sudden resignation of the Russian government earlier this week and it’s still unknown whether he will retain the post of foreign minister.

Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding an annual press conference and a question and answer session with journalists, during which he will review the main achievements of the country’s diplomacy in 2019.

The senior official is expected to touch upon the situation in Ukraine and Syria, bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington as well as with European nations.

Lavrov is also expected to talk about the acute issue of the recent tensions between Tehran and Washington, following the assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iran’s subsequent missile attack on American facilities in Iraq.

