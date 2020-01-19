Fact check – US Governmental Lies About Iran and The Sanction Regime — Rebel Voice

Posted on January 19, 2020 by Zara Ali

Originally posted on Rebel Voice: “Truth is the first casualty of war” – But sometimes truth becomes a victim before the war ever begins, as is the case in US depictions of events in both Venezuela and Iran at present. Today, there is a concerted campaign by forces within the US regime to misrepresent and…

via Fact check – US Governmental Lies About Iran and The Sanction Regime — Rebel Voice

Filed under: America, American Aggression, american crimes, American Empire, American Hegemony, American Lies, American Wars, Iran, War on Iran | Tagged: |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: