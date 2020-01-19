Originally posted on Rebel Voice: “Truth is the first casualty of war” – But sometimes truth becomes a victim before the war ever begins, as is the case in US depictions of events in both Venezuela and Iran at present. Today, there is a concerted campaign by forces within the US regime to misrepresent and…
via Fact check – US Governmental Lies About Iran and The Sanction Regime — Rebel Voice
Filed under: America, American Aggression, american crimes, American Empire, American Hegemony, American Lies, American Wars, Iran, War on Iran | Tagged: Iran-US Relations |
Leave a Reply