Imam Khamenei: IRGC’s Quds Force Knows No Frontiers, Supports Oppressed People

January 17, 2020

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei stressed on Friday that the mass funeral of ‘great martyr’ Qassem Suleimani represented Iranian people’s pledge of allegiance to the path of late Imam Khomeni’s path.

In a Friday sermon for the first time in eight years, Imam Khamenei lashed out at European signatories of the nuclear deal, affirming that Germany, France, UK (known as E3) cannot bring the Iranian nation to its knees.

Retaliation to Suleimani Assassination

He described the day when Iran retaliated to the US’ assassination of Qassem Suleimani as “one of God’s days.”

“The day when Iranian missiles hit US base in Iraq is one of God’s days. These days are for history, they are not ordinary ones,” his eminence told mass crowds at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran University.

It was God’s power that led to the magnificent presence of people and their tears and passion in streets for the funeral of Gen. Suleimani, said the Leader, noting that this shows God’s determination in the continuation of this path by the Iranian nation till the final victory.

Imam Khamenei praised Gen. Suleimani as “one of the most powerful commanders in countering terror in the region.”

He said that the American “did not dare to confront Suleimani face-to-face,” stressing that the Iranian missile strike on Ain Al-Asad base in Iraq has ruined US’ prestige and hegemony.

The US government assassinated Suleimani, not in the battlefield but a cowardly manner and they admitted their act of terror, this is a true disgrace for Washington, he added.

The Leader affirmed that the IRGC’s Quds Force “knows no frontiers, it shows up wherever oppressed people need it.”

Quds Force offered support to Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, as well as securing Iran, Imam Khamenei added.

His eminence stressed that the US lies when it voices support to Iranian people.

“American clowns claim they are standing behind Iranians but they all lie,” Imam Khamenei said, adding that American officials only seek to put their dagger inside the body the Iranian nation.

Ukrainian Plane and Nuclear Deal

Talking about the downing of Ukrainian plane over Tehran on January 8, Imam Khamenei said the “horrible tragedy” truly saddened the Iranian nation and broken their hearts, but noted that the enemies sought to overshadow martyrdom of Gen. Suleimani with the tragic incident.

The enemy became so happy with the unintentional downing of the plane because they thought that they had found a pretext to destroy Iran’s face but they will certainly fail, Imam Khamenei said.

Meanwhile, the Leader said that one of the other measures to overshadow Iran’s strong response to Arrogance was the statement by the European signatories that warned to bring back UN sanctions.

The Leader went on to say that Germany, France, UK provided Saddam with weapons during the war against Iran and that the European countries are serving the US interests.

“After US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, I advised our people not to trust the European states,” his eminence said, adding: “Mean E3 governments wants to bring Iran to its knees, they will fail to do so.”

“In the foreseeable future, enemies even won’t be able to threaten Iranian people,” Imam Khamenei stressed.

Arabic Speech

Imam Khamenei also delivered a separate Arabic Speech addressing Arab crowds. In the speech, he stressed that “huge efforts have been exerted in a bid to sue discord between Iranian, Iraqi people.”

“Martyrdom of Suleimani, Muhandis foiled discord scheme aimed against Iraqi, Iranian people,” Imam Khamnei said, referring to Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabu paramilitary force Abu Mahdi AL-Muhandis who was martyred alongside Suleimani in the US strike on Baghdad on January 3.

“Destiny of the region relies on getting free from the US hegemony and liberating Palestine,” his eminence concluded his speech.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and Mehr News Agency

