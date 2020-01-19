Restrictions further intensified in IOK

Posted on by Zara Ali

Srinagar, January 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian authorities further intensified restrictions in the already besieged Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region in the name of security during a visit by a group of Indian ministers to the territory.

People were forced to stay indoors and vehicular movement was largely restricted amid the ongoing military lockdown and internet blackout on the 168th consecutive day, today.

Commenting on the so-called visit by the Indian ministers, Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party Chairman, Harshdev Singh in a statement said that the macabre drama had been conceptualized as a political firecracker by the BJP to whip up hysteria in its favour in the elections.

Meanwhile, the so-called announcement by the authorities on the partial restoration of Internet service has proven to be hoax as Indian media itself confirmed that the Internet continues to remain totally blocked in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Islamabad, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts in the Kashmir valley.

Hundreds of Kashmiri students gathered outside the University of Hyderabad, India, to protest against the state repression and continued lockdown in occupied Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Students Association members used poetry and revolutionary slogans to register their protest during the sit-in. Student Association President Hadif Nisar said the protest was about the injustices unleashed upon Kashmiris by the successive Indian governments.

APHC AJK leaders Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Abdul Majeed Malik, and the Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe, Ali Raza Syed, in their separate statements denounced the statement of India’s Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat about detaining the Kashmiri children in so-called de-radicalisation camps. They asked the international human right organizations to take serious action of the Indian General’s assertions.

On the other hand, the official website of the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has made a ridiculous claim concerning the population of Jammu and Kashmir, underreporting the population of the Kashmir valley by more than 10 times. As against 69,07,623 residents according to the Census 2011, the website states that the Kashmir Valley houses a total of only 5,35,811 residents. This foolish error comes at a time when Kashmir has already become an international issue of debate and discussion and the world is watching every development in the Valley very closely.

