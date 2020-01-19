Syria Awards Lieutenant General Soleimani Top Military Medal

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Syria awarded IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani its top military medal.

The medal, accompanied by a statement signed by Syrian Preside Bashar Assad, was delivered to the Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami on Monday in a meeting that he had with his Syrian counterpart General Ali Abdullah Ayyoub.

Relatively, Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis unveiled the matter at a meeting with Iranian First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri in Tehran earlier on Monday.

“Awarding this medal reveals the Syrian president’s deep affection for General Soleimani and for his brothers in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Khamis said.

Lt. General Soleimani, the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi [PMU], and a number of their entourage were assassinated in a strike by American drones near Baghdad International Airport in the early hours of January 3.

The popular Iranian commander played a prominent role in the fight against Daesh [the Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

Following the assassination, Syrian people took to the streets to condemn the terrorist attack on the Iranian commander and praise his efforts in the war against Daesh.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, American Aggression, ISIS, Syria, USA | Tagged: PMU, Suleimani's Assassination |