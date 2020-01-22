Pentagon Admits More US Occupation Troops Are ‘Treated’ After Ain Al-Assad Attack

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

The US military admitted there were more troops from the US occupation base in Iraq who were treated when it came under attack by Iran retaliation for the US assassination of IRGC’s Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

US Central Command announced Tuesday that apart from the 11 previously announced injured, additional troops were ‘being treated.’

The CENTCOM refused to mention the exact figure so far and appears to be taking advantage of US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate to make the announcement as smoothly as possible in order to save the US military’s reputation in the wake of the disastrous defeat.

Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for CENTOM, claimed that the additional service members were moved “out of an abundance of caution” and that “it is possible additional injuries may be identified in the future.”

“As medical treatment and evaluations in theater continue, additional service members have been identified as having potential injuries,” Urban claimed.

“These service members — out of an abundance of caution — have been transported to Landstuhl, Germany for further evaluations and necessary treatment on an outpatient basis. Given the nature of injuries already noted, it is possible additional injuries may be identified in the future.”

On January 8, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] fired volleys of ballistic missiles at Ain al-Assad, and another outpost in Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan.

The missile operation was in response to the January 3 assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], and a group of their companions in Baghdad.

The crime was conducted under US President Donald Trump’s direction. The US war department took responsibility for the assassination.

Both commanders enjoyed deep reverence among Muslim nations over their endeavors in eliminating the US-sponsored Daesh [the Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: ISIS, USA | Tagged: Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, American Aggression, Iranian Strikes On US Bases, PMU, Suleimani's Assassination, Trump, Trump Impeachment |