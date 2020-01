Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff

Martyr Lieutenant Qassem Soleimani has always supported the Resistance and attended to its needs. He is an ultimate partner to both, the liberation of Lebanon on May 25th, 2000 and the defeat of the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] group form vast parts of the region.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, ISIS, Lebanon, Liberation, Syria, War on Syria | Tagged: July war, Liberation2, Suleimani's Assassination |