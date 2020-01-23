State Security: US National Arrested after Live-streaming Beirut Events for Israeli Daily

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The State Security agency said Monday it had arrested a US national residing in Lebanon for live-streaming the recent events in Beirut for Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper.

“Following social media news about a person who had been live-streaming the events in Downtown Beirut for the Israeli Haaretz daily, a State Security patrol managed to track and locate the whereabouts, and suspected an individual who had filmed the same footage that appeared on the enemy’s newspapers’ page. He had then been brought in for questioning,” a communiqué by the State Security indicated.

The man, had been identified as Nicholas A., a US citizen residing in Beirut; he claimed to be a freelance journalist.

Relations with the Zionist entity is governed by two laws, the 1943 Lebanese Criminal Code and the 1955 Lebanese Anti-Israeli Boycott Law which forbids any interaction with nationals of enemy states.

