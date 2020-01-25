Drone Strikes Leave Innocent Widows and Orphans — Astute News

Posted on January 25, 2020 by Zara Ali

The killing of Iranian General Soleimani was big news. There were a few points made in the Western mainstream media about its legality being dubious, but nobody seems to be concerned that it contravened international law, in addition to be totally amoral. One wonders if any of the drone operators, the little key-tapping techno-dweebs thousands […]

via Drone Strikes Leave Innocent Widows and Orphans — Astute News

Filed under: America, American Aggression, american crimes, American Empire, American Hegemony, American Lies, American Wars | Tagged: |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: