The people of Aleppo call on the army to eradicate terrorism

Sunday, 26 January 2020

The people of Aleppo affirmed on Sunday their support for the military operations carried out by the Syrian Arab Army against the hotbeds of terrorist organizations on the western and southwestern outskirts of the city. They also voiced their support for the army to purge Aleppo and its people of terrorism, to which they are exposed to every day.

The city of Aleppo is subject to repeated terrorist attacks by the terrorist organizations which are stationed in the west of Aleppo city in Kafr Hamra, Mansoura, Al-Rashideen, Al-Bahouth, Khan al-Asal, and the vicinity of Kafr Knaha. The attacks, during the past week, resulted in the death of 23 civilians and wounding dozens in addition to causing material damage in public and private properties.

In a statement to SANA correspondent in Aleppo, Samer Chiyah, one of Aleppo locals, called on the Syrian Arab Army to “strike those terrorists with an iron fist due to their persistent attacks on civilians and their property”.

In order to put an end to the terrorist organizations’ violations and attacks on the safe neighborhoods of Aleppo, the army units began on Saturday a wide targeting operation and directed concentrated strikes with artillery and missiles against the hotbeds and fortifications of terrorist groups west of Aleppo, which led to widespread breakdowns in their ranks along the line extending from the Zahra association to al-Rashideen areas.

In the square of Saadallah Al-Jabri, a number of the people of the city confirmed their stance in line with the Syrian Arab Army until realizing victory, emphasizing their steadfastness in the face of this terrorism until purging the city of its crimes.

The people of Aleppo expressed their pride at “the victories and progress made by the Syrian Arab army so that Aleppo and its people can be relieved of the terrorist attacks”, hoping to God to protect the Syrian Arab army to achieve victory over terrorism so that Syria could return as it was before.

A military source has confirmed recently that the Syrian Arab Army is determined to put an end to the violations and attacks of the “Al-Nusra Front” terrorists and the groups that follow them on civilians in the safe areas and army sites in Aleppo and Idlib.

Inas Abdulkareem

