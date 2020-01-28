IOF confiscates Palestinian lands in Nablus

Posted on by martyrashrakat

NABLUS, PALESTINOW.COM — The Israeli army delivered, Wednesday, orders for the illegal annexation of Palestinian lands, south of Nablus, in northern West Bank.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who monitors Israel’s illegal colonialist activities in northern West Bank, said the lands are owned by Palestinians from the villages of Tal, Madama, and Burin.

Daghlas added that the lands extend from Madama Bridge area to the Israeli military tower, and are on both sides of a 3-Kilometer military road, which was paved on illegally confiscated Palestinian lands.

It is worth mentioning that, in September of the year 2019, the army confiscated Palestinian lands owned by residents of Burin, Huwwara, Madama, Asira al-Qibliya, Orif, and Einabus, to expand the illegal Yitzhar colony.

