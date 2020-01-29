Hezbollah Slams Trump’s ‘Deal of Century’, Arab Regime’s Involvement, Says People Can Overthrow it Soon

Translated by Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah condemns and strongly rejects the deal of shame tabled by the savage Trump administration at the expense of the Palestinian people, their land, sanctities and legitimate natural rights. It regards the deal as a very dangerous step that carries serious repercussions for the region’s future and its peoples.

Hezbollah’s view is that the satanic American administration completed the ‘Israeli’ aggression today by trying to eliminate the historical and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people after decades of supporting the enemy, its occupation, its aggressions and massacres against the Arab peoples.

This deal would not have taken place had it not been for the complicity and betrayal of a number of Arab regimes secretly and publicly involved in this conspiracy. The people of our nation who believe in the Palestinian cause will never forgive those rulers who, for the sake of their tenuous thrones, wasted a long history of martyrs, suffering and resisting the occupation at the expense of truth and dignity.

The resettlement project that is part of this deal is one of the most visible dangers aimed at stamping out the right of return and depriving the Palestinian people of their rights to their lands, eliminate the Palestinian cause from the memory of its sons and work to create social and demographic tensions as well as evolving sedition that only serve the enemy’s interests and goals in expansion.

What happened today in Washington confirms that resistance is the only option to liberate the land and restore the sanctities. All the other negotiating options do not return the land nor liberate prisoners but rather push the enemy towards further aggression and arrogance.

We applaud the Palestinian people, leaders and resistance factions for being at the forefront rejecting and confronting, with full force, the so-called deal of the century. Their brave stances have become the compass for our Arab and Islamic peoples, which have lost confidence in many of their regimes and rulers. And they believe that the Palestinian people will be the beacon of hope at this stage as they have been in the past.

Affirming that all conspiracies, deals and betrayals cannot eradicate the Palestinians’ right to their lands and sanctities and the right of return to their villages and cities, Hezbollah stresses that our nation and its vigilant people are able to overthrow this deal soon and thwart its effects, God willing.

Hezbollah

