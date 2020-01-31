Lebanon’s FM to Al-Manar: We Categorically Reject Naturalization of Palestinian Refugees

Posted on January 31, 2020 by martyrashrakat

January 30, 2020

The Lebanese FM Nassif Hitti stressed via Al-Manar TV that Lebanon categorically rejects the naturalization of the Palestinian refugees, but that it supports their right to return to their land.

Hitti denounced the so-called “Deal of the Century”, considering that it infringes on the peoples right to choose their destiny and violates the international laws.

“It is unacceptable to tamper with Lebanon’s borders,” Hitti said in a comment on one of the stipulations of the so-called “The Deal of the Century” which denied Lebanon its right to its Israeli-held territories.

The Lebanese to diplomat emphasized that he will convey Lebanon’s stance towards the US ‘deal’ during the meeting of the Arab foreign ministers in Cairo next Saturday.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

ما هو مصير صفقة ترامب ونتنياهو لسرقة فلسطين؟
المجلس الوطني الفلسطيني يطالب البرلمانات العربية والإسلامية والدولية برفض صفقة القرن
استمرار الاحتجاجات والتظاهرات الرافضة لصفقة القرن في غزة

Filed under: Lebanon, Palestine, Palestinians, Uprooted Palestinians, USA | Tagged: , |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: