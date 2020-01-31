Scores of Yemenis Rally against Trump’s ’Deal of Century’

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Tens of thousands of Yemenis took to the streets in the northern city of Saada, the capital Sanaa and elsewhere to protest the so-called “deal of century” unveiled by US President Donald Trump this week.

Yemen’s al-Masirah television network said the demonstrators carried banners and slogans Friday, decrying the deal and pledging to support the Palestinian struggle against the ‘Israeli’ occupation.

The protesters, in a statement, slammed what they described as the treason of certain “hypocritical Arab regimes” – particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – for supporting the plan and betraying the Palestinian cause.

The statement underlined that existing divisions within the Muslim and Arab world have emboldened Tel Aviv and Washington to carry out the measure.

The protesters called on Palestinian factions to unite and overcome existing rifts to liberate Palestine from the ‘Israeli’ occupation.

The statement reiterated an earlier pledge from the leader of Yemen’s popular Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine al-Houthi to support the “Palestinian and Lebanese” resistance in any future conflict with the Zionist regime.

Trump unveiled the so-called peace plan alongside Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday.

The so-called deal would, among other contentious terms, enshrine al-Quds as ‘undivided capital’ of the Zionist occupation regime and allow the regime to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

The Tuesday announcement of the deal – which all Palestinian groups have unanimously rejected – has aroused a storm of indignation and protest across different countries in the Middle East along with the condemnation of various international organizations.

