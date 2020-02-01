Bahrain’s Sheikh Qassem Calls on Muslim Nation to Frustrate “Malicious Deal of the Century”

Posted on February 1, 2020 by martyrashrakat

 February 1, 2020

Bahrain’s prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Issa Qassem lashed out at US’ plan on the Middle East, dubbed “Deal of the Century”, as a “malicious deal”, calling on the Muslim nation to thwart it.

In a statement released on Saturday, Sheikh Qassem described the deal as “a shameful deal orchestrated by ‘axis of devil’ and targets our nation’s identity and existence.”

He lashed out at all the deal accomplices including Arab regimes by saying: “The deal’s shame affects all those who are part in, including this nation’s governments, organizations, members.”

“The deal is a malicious, dangerous and impudent step,” Sheikh Qassem said, stressing that the Muslim nation holds responsibility to thwart this scheme.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Filed under: Bahrain, Deal of the Century, USA | Tagged: , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: