Don’t Take Deal of Century Seriously

By: Hamid Reza Naghashian

01 February 2020

A peace plan, alleged “The Middle East Peace”, has been sketched out up by Jared Kushner, senior advisor to his father-in-law

A peace plan, alleged “The Middle East Peace”, has been sketched out up by Jared Kushner, senior advisor to his father-in-law, U.S. President Donald Trump, and for months it has been the topic of newspapers and media. According to the reports and details of the plan, it is to be implemented in ten years and in the Occupied Lands, West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

This plan which has been named the “Deal of the Century” includes a 50-billion-dollar investment and according to its details, $25b investment will be done in Palestine and the remaining will be invested in Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon. The supporters of the plan claim that this will lead to creation of millions of jobs in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and in the wake of it, the unemployment rate will fall from 30 percent to 10 percent.

During the unveiling ceremony of the plan which was held in the White House on January 29 and in presence of the U.S. President Donald Trump as well as Israeli Prime Minister and ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman, Kushner revealed more details of the plan whose draft had been presented earlier in a workshop in Manama, the capital of Bahrain. Kushner in his speech claimed that 179 infrastructural and trade projects would be carried out in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula where Palestinians living in adjacent Gaza Strip could invest in them.

In the ceremony, Kushner also announced readiness of some rich Persian Gulf states as well as the private sector’s readiness for investment in the plan, adding that a new investment fund for the Palestinians and neighboring states would be administered by a “multilateral development bank.” Global financial lenders including the International Monetary Fund and World Bank plan to be present at the meeting.

He sees his economic approach as resembling the Marshall Plan, which Washington introduced in 1948 to rebuild Western Europe from the devastation of World War Two. Unlike the U.S.-funded Marshall Plan, however, the latest initiative would put much of the financial burden on other countries.

Egypt and Jordan announced their readiness to take part in the second workshop which will be held in Manama to review the economic aspects of the U.S. peace plan, so called the “Deal of Century”.

Reacting to the “Deal of Century” peace plan, several high-ranking officials in the world took acceptable stands and condemned the plan. One of these officials was Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff, who in a message condemned this act of delusionist and terrorist U.S. President and called operationalization of the plan a big plot against the ideal and rights of Palestinian nation.

Baqeri said, “Undoubtedly, unveiling the Zionist-American plan so-called the “Deal of Century” is a historical and strategic mistake that pursues the occupation of Palestine in the region as the major part of the 70-year-old Zionist failed plot.”

Despite all of these concerns that this plan has created, I myself believe that Trump will not spend even a cent on this plan and this is the main reason for its and its unseriousness.

The current U.S. economic growth, currently under 3 percent, makes the country unable spend huge money in such projects. While Zionist regime and main supporter of the plan, the U.S., expect Persian Gulf Arab states to pay the expense of their historic dishonor, one can definitely say all people of the region and the world oppose Israelization of the first qiblah of Muslims, Bait-ul-Muqaddas. So how can one expect this project progress seriously?

It is not too far that Hand of Power and Almighty would dethrone Bahrain government and its satellite friends behind financing this plot.

