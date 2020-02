Posted on by martyrashrakat

English Translation by Al-Ahed Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah assured the Resistance community that our will will not be broken by the martyrdom of Lieutenant Qassem Soleimani.

Sayyed Nasrallah said, “When we are martyred, we are victorious”, adding that the “liberation of al-Quds is a stone’s throw away”.

Video

Related Videos

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Jerusalem, Martyrdom, Palestine | Tagged: Nasrallah, Qassem Suleimani |