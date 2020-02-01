Special Aide to President of Iran’s Majlis: ‘Israel’ Trapped behind Concrete Walls Thanks To Martyr Soleimani

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Fatima Salami

It’s hard to define limits when talking about Hajj Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the martyrs of the resistance axis. After all, we are talking about an exceptional leader in the full sense of the word. Those who knew him say that any mention of his many traits, brings to mind other characteristics. Many of those who were close to him don’t know where to begin since everything about this leader is beautiful and special.

The Special Aide to the President of the Islamic Parliament of Iran [Majlis], Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, talks about some of these traits in an exclusive interview with Al-Ahed News.

Below is the full transcript of the interview:

Q. We know that there was a special relationship between you and the martyred leader Qassem Soleimani. How would you describe the martyr through your personal experiences and the relationship that bound you together?

A. As a person who stood alongside General Soleimani for 20 years on the diplomatic front, I would say that the martyred commander was a prominent military leader who pursued the strategic “peace and security” approach in the world and the region, including Lebanon. Soleimani was a prominent diplomat and a brilliant negotiator and politician who took steady steps in following the Supreme Leader Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei as Malik al-Ashtar did [with Imam Ali].

Hajj Qassem Soleimani was a model of morality. And God willing, I will convey to you and to all the people of the region, especially the dear Lebanese people, more details about him.

Q. There is no doubt that talking about the role the martyred leader played in terms of supporting the axis of resistance requires a lot of time. But would you briefly tell us what martyr Soleimani gave to the axis of resistance? How did he contribute to keeping the Palestinian cause alive?

A. During his blessed life and as the commander of the Quds Force, General Soleimani broke the back of Daesh terrorists with the help of Hezbollah and the armed forces in Iraq and Syria.

Hajj Qassem provided support to the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon and the Palestinian resistance. He stood alongside the Palestinian fighters and was able to confine so-called “Israel” to a large prison. Instead of fulfilling their dream of establishing a supposed state from the Nile to the Euphrates, the Zionists today are trapped between concrete walls inside the occupied territories.

Commander Soleimani and the resistance also converted the equation of the Zionist entity’s war to a victory for the resistance and a failure and surrender of the Zionist entity, all in favor of the resistance front.

Q. The Islamic Republic of Iran has vowed that the price for the sinful assassination of the two martyrs, Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and their companions, will be forcing the American forces out of the whole region. Some still question this. How do you respond?

A. Regarding the extreme revenge for the assassination of martyred commander Soleimani, I must confirm that US President Donald Trump and the United States of America committed two crimes; the first was the missile attack on the car of commander Soleimani and his companions. This terrorist crime required a response from the Islamic Republic of Iran, which targeted Ain al-Assad, a large US base in Iraq, with 13 ballistic missiles. Our objective was not to kill American soldiers, although our response resulted in the killing and wounding of a group of US soldiers. We were also able to inflict heavy losses on the US strategic base in the region, which broke the American hegemony.

The second crime Trump and the United States committed was the martyrdom of commander Soleimani and the martyr of the holy Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and their comrades. The response to this crime is coming. Following the martyrdom of commander Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the Middle East region will not be a happy place for the American troops and their Zionist allies.

