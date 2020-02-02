APHC urges world to settle Kashmir dispute

Posted on by Zara Ali

Locals protest against troops’ brutalities in IOK

Srinagar, February 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called upon the international community to play its role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people and in line with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

A statement issued after a meeting in Jammu said that the people of the territory were being subjected to the worst kind of human rights violations, particularly after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by the Indian government in August, last year. The meeting was attended among others by Hurriyat leaders and activists including Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Mir Shahid Saleem and Narendra Singh Khalsa. They affirmed the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their liberation movement till it reaches its logical conclusion.

Residents of Damhal Hanjipora and adjacent areas of Kulgam district staged a protest demonstration against the brutalities by Indian troops. As many as six shopkeepers were injured after they were ruthlessly beaten by the troops in the area. Eyewitnesses told media that on seeing pro-freedom posters pasted on the walls and streets in Damhal area, the troops went berserk and started beating whosoever came in their way. The incident triggered anti-India protests in the area. The protesters blocked traffic for several hours.

The sleuths of India’s National Investigation Agency conducted raids at several places in South Kashmir. They carried out searches at residences and private offices and harassed inmates and workers.

Four people including two personnel of Central Reserve Police Force were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar, today. Unknown persons lobbed the grenade at CRPF personnel deployed at Partap Park in Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, as the gag on high speed mobile internet of all cellular companies remains in force in the occupied territory, the people of the Kashmir Valley continue to face immense hardships due to military lockdown and siege on the 182nd consecutive day, today.

Former Indian Finance Minister, P Chidambaram talking to reporters in New Delhi said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir need freedom and restoration of their human rights. He said the Indian rulers are completely wrong if they think that they can take away freedom from the Kashmiris and substitute it with money.

