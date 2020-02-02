Islamic Jihad Warns against Security Coordination between Palestinian & US-Israeli Agencies

February 2, 2020
Member of the Islamic Jihad politburo Mohammad Al-Hindi warned against the continuation of the security coordination between the Palestinian agencies on one side and the US as well as Israeli ones on the other.
If the Palestinian authority does not halt this security coordination, it will lose credibility, and all its condemnations of the “deal of the century” will be fruitless.
CIA director Gina Haspel visited Ramallah on Friday and met with Palestinian security officials who informed her that the PA will cut off ties with Tel Aviv and halt the security coordination with the Zionist agencies.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
