Roaming Charges: The Steal of the Century

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Street mural, East Hollywood. Photo: Jeffrey St. Clair.

JANUARY 31, 2020

by JEFFREY ST. CLAIR

+ An impeached president meeting in the White House with a Prime Minister indicted for corruption and bribery to pitch a giant land swindle in the Middle East, which they market to a gullible press as a “peace plan.” Is there a more precise image for the current state of our political condition?

+ The best thing you can say about the Kushner/Netanyahu land theft plan is that all pretense of the US ever having been an “honest broker” in the Middle East has now been dropped. To quote Denny Green: “They are who we thought they were…”

+ Kushner: “The White House’s Middle East plan is a great deal and if Palestinians reject it, they’re going to screw up another opportunity, like they’ve screwed up every other opportunity that they’ve ever had in their existence.”

+ If there’s one thing Jared Kushner knows, it’s how to kick current tenants out of their homes and pull off a real estate heist…

+ Rarely has a crime (land theft) been so premeditated and brazenly documented and publicized by the perpetrators…

+ The Kushner/Netanyahu land grab plan gives new meaning to ghost-writing, since it seems to have been drafted by Andrew Jackson…

+ How Jared became the Expert-Texpert on the Middle East…

More Here

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Deal of the Century, Palestine, Palestinians, Uprooted Palestinians | Tagged: land theft, Netanyahu, Trump, Trump Impeachment |