Sana’a Sends Message to Sudanese Authorities Regarding Sudanese Prisoners

2020-01-31 09:23:16

Sana’a has sent a message to the Sudanese authorities the Sudanese prisoners who were fighting in the ranks of the coalition and were captured by the Army and the Popular Committees.

“We informed the Sudanese authorities through the ICRC that we have Sudanese prisoners, and that we are ready to hold negotiations with them for a swap deal,” head of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs, Abdulqader Al-Mortadha said.

“We hope the Sudanese authorities will put pressure on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to secure the release of their children,” he added.

On November 2, 2019, Al-Mortadha revealed that Saudi Arabia rejected an offer to receive the bodies of the dead Sudanese soldiers during negotiations with them through the United Nations.

“We offered to the Saudi side, a while ago during negotiation with them through the United Nations, to exchange a number of Sudanese soldiers’ bodies with the bodies of a number of our martyrs. But they refused, except in exchange for the bodies of Saudi soldiers,” he said.

