Canadian Group CD4HR Calls for Delisting Hezbollah, Slams US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani

By Fatima Haydar

Beirut – A Canadian human rights group has been calling for the delisting of several resistance movements from the so-called “terror list” in Canada.

The Canadian Defenders 4 Human Rights [CD4HR] is circulating a petition online calling for the Canadian government to delist Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ [IRGC] Quds Force.

The Canadian non-profit organization also slammed the United States for its “unlawful” assassination of Iranian IRGC-Quds Force commander Lieutenant Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

CD4HR’s petition will be addressed to Canada’s Parliament Hill on February 6th, 2020.

The group’s manager Firas al-Najim explains the reason why his organization took the opportunity to call for the delisting of both resistance groups – Hezbollah and the IRGC.

Commenting in the issue, al-Najim said that “there is a big effort by the Zionist lobbies and their allies – some of the biased politicians such as the conservative party members, to put the whole IRGC inside the terrorist list”.

CD4HR manager went on to say, “The reason why they do this is to weaken the communities. Since once they enlist an organization and people are affiliated to that organization or originate from that country or somehow support that organization, their communities will become interrogated and people will be suspicious of spies among them… this weakens the communities’ infrastructure.”

“The Zionist lobbies in Canada – and the politicians that have aligned themselves with these lobbies – have worked hard to defame, lobby, and put pressure on various Canadian governments to list groups that resist the Zionist regime’s desire for regional domination as terrorist entities,” al-Najim explained.

According to al-Najim, another reason that the Zionists are working on right is to enlist the IRGC is to fracture relationships.

He explained that relations between Iran and Canada are cut, as there are no embassies between both countries.

“At the end of the day, when they see that there is this cooperation – because of the Ukrainian plane crash incident in Iran – and these investigations working together, political official are starting to meet, the Zionists are very fearful that there’s going to be some kind of reopening to diplomatic relations with Iran,” Al-Najim pointed out.

“This does not work well with the Netanyahu project of isolating Iran and having the whole western governments hate Iran,” the CD4HR manager said.

To this extent, the “Israelis” are trying to enlist the IRGC, which as al-Najim explained “is part of the Iranian Army, as a ‘terrorist’ organization. This will fracture relationships and cause animosity”.

“The Canadian government being submissive to the Zionist lobby and this weakens communities, and it wants everybody in the community fractured and broken,” he asserted.

The group’s online petition is addressing Canadian Prime Minister Justine Trudeau, and it states:

Canadian Defenders 4 Human Rights [CD4HR] is calling on the Canadian government and intelligence services to review the placement of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force and Hizballah on the Public Safety Canada’s [PSC] list of terrorist entities. CD4HR also condemns the unlawful assassination of Qasem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi Muhandis, and their companions. http://chng.it/8LLt2YnwwV

CD4HR considers Hezbollah as a popular Lebanese political party and a fundamental component of Lebanon’s democratic process, with 13 official members in Lebanon’s parliament and is also allied with a major Christian party, the Free Patriotic Movement.

Al-Najim says that his organization has created a file, began its own investigations and reviews and concluded that “there is no lawful reason why Hezbollah and the IRGC-Quds Force are enlisted as a ‘terrorist’ organization”.

However, al-Najim said, “People are even scared to sign the petition. They are afraid that by signing the petition, this information will be investigated”, adding “But there are others who are not afraid. We’ve been getting positive and strong comments regarding the petition”.

The manager of CD4HR concluded, “This petition is probably not going to be enough to delist the groups, but we’re going to take it further to legal measures where we ask the government to review the issue. And we try to take it to court to win the case.”

The Canadian rights group, which is active in advocating for the rights of oppressed nations like Yemen and Palestine, has been facing a tremendous wave of defiance on the ground as well as on social media platforms.

Lately, its official page on Facebook has been unpublished “unjustly and this is a trend and tornado coming through to all organizations and individuals standing against the US tyranny and the Zionist illegitimate regime”, as the group stated, adding that “This won’t stop us and we will fight against FB till justice”.

