Erdogan Urges Russia to ‘Assume Obligations’ in Idlib, Says Crimea Annexation ‘Illegal’

February 3, 2020

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Monday for Russia to honor its pledges under a 2018 agreement after five Turkish soldiers were killed in shelling by Syrian government forces in northwestern Syria.

“I hope that everyone will assume their obligations under the Astana and Sochi agreements,” Erdogan told a news conference in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, in an implicit reference to Russia.

Syrian forces killed five Turkish soldiers and three civilians in shelling in Idlib, the last opposition bastion in northwestern Syria, early on Monday, according to Erdogan.

“It cannot continue like this and a response has been given,” Erdogan said. “We will make them pay the necessary price and will continue to do so.”

Crimea Annexation ‘Illegal’

He was speaking on a visit to Ukraine, where he also reiterated his opposition to the “illegal” Russian annexation of Crimea.

Turkey does not recognize Russia’s ‘illegal’ annexation of Crimea, Erdogan told the joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Turkish president expressed Ankara’s “ongoing support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” as quoted by Anadolu news agency.

Last week, Erdogan accused Moscow of “not honoring” agreements made with Ankara in Idlib, where Russian and Syrian forces have stepped up an offensive in recent weeks.

As part of the Sochi deal, Turkey set up 12 observation posts, one of which was surrounded by Syrian government forces in December.

Erdogan said Turkey had been ‘too patient’ in Idlib.

Turkey, which already hosts more than 3.7 million Syrians, fears a further influx of refugees fleeing violence in Idlib.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, and the two sides agreed to “look in detail” at the situation in Idlib, according to the Russian foreign ministry.

Source: AFP and Anadolu

Russia Challenges Turkish Narrative on Idlib Fire Exchange

February 3, 2020

Confusion reigns over what has happened in the past few hours between the Turkish army and the Syrian government forces in Syria’s Idlib province, where the military campaign against Takfiri terrorists continues.

AFP news agency cited Turkish media as saying that Turkey raided Syrian Army positions in Idlib Monday, in response to the Syrian fire that claimed lives of Turkish soldiers.

Five Turkish soldiers and a civilian attached to the army were killed on Monday by Syrian forces’ shelling in the northwestern province.

“Our F-16 aircraft and artillery are currently bombing targets defined by our intelligence services” in response to the Syrian shelling, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a press conference in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, reports on the number of casualties among the ranks of the Syrian Army were conflicting. AFP reported that 30 to 35 Syrian soldiers were killed, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the number at 13.

However, the Russian Defense denied there have been Turkish air raids against Syrian Army positions, assuring that Turkish planes have not violated Syrian airspace over IdlIb province which is under control Russian forces.

This narrative is close to that of SANA news agency which reported that there was sporadic fire between the Syrian and the Turkish sides, but denied there were casualties among the ranks of the Syrian Army.

The exchange of fire comes as the Syrian Army has intensified for several weeks their offensive in this province and in the western regions of the province of Aleppo, to clear the area of Nusra Front terrorists.

After having liberated the key town of Maarat al-Noaman, then that of Khan Touman, the Syrian Army is now advancing towards Saraqeb.

Source: Agencies

