Sudan’s Burhan Headed to Uganda to Meet with Netanyahu: Haaretz

February 3, 2020

The leader of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council is headed to Uganda, where the Zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu is currently staying for a day-long visit, according to Haaretz.

Sudan’s Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is expected to meet Netanyahu later today, Haaretz added.

After Netanyahu visited Chad in 2019, it was reported that ‘Israel’ was working to formalize ties with Sudan, and Israeli officials spoke about it publicly on several occasions.

Source: Haaretz

